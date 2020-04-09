Jenny Larson, City of Dubuque Director of Finance and Budget
Jennifer Larson is a native of Galena, Ill., and has lived in Dubuque since 1996.
From August 2006 to March 2019, Larson was the Budget Director for the City of Dubuque and was responsible for directing the preparation and administration of the city’s operating budget and capital improvement program under the supervision of the city manager. In April 2019, Larson was promoted to Director of Finance and Budget overseeing both Finance and Budget functions.
Prior to her role as Budget Director and Director of Finance and Budget, Larson was a senior associate with Eide Bailly, LLP, in Dubuque where she worked since 1999. Larson received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Loras College.
She has presented at the national conference for Government Finance Officers Association on community engagement, at the Iowa League of Cities Conference and at the national Workiva software conference. Larson has received the Government Finance Officers Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from 2007 to 2020, as well as the internal City of Dubuque SPIRIT Award for Responsibility: The MacGyver Award 2019 Winner. This employee or group of employees provides the best value with available resources to residents and the organization.
Her hobbies include camping and biking, quilting and sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She and her husband, Shawn, have two daughters, Caitlyn, 18, and Calli, 16.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?:
Accounting professor Bob Pommerich from Loras College. He was my Intermediate Accounting professor. I did not do well on an exam, and I left his class very upset. Pommerich knew that I was upset, and he followed me to my car. He told me not to give up and that I would do great things in the accounting field. If he had not taken the time to talk to me that day, I may have changed my major. He taught me the value of perseverance and the importance of encouraging and mentoring others.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?: The best ways to promote transparency, efficiency and accountability. Not only do the numbers need to be accurate every time, but they also need to be understandable. I leverage technology to engage residents on city budget and finance, this includes Open Expenses, Open Budget, Balancing Act budget simulation and Taxpayer Receipt. I have passion for involving community members in the budget process and giving the community a voice. In addition, I feel pride in identifying funding needed for community projects and seeing those projects come to life.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening?: I try to remind my team why they matter and that I care about them. Since the budget and finance departments were consolidated last year, there has been a tremendous amount of change. It has been important to increase the amount of communication to my team to keep them informed and reduce the amount of uncertainty. I encourage my team to submit ideas and to propose ways to do processes more efficiently and better. I want my team to understand why they are doing what they are doing. I do not accept the answer of “that is the way we have always done it.” There is always a better way to do things. I am clear with my expectations of what the end results should be, but I allow my team the creative flexibility to determine how to get to those results.
Which is more important to your organization — mission, core values or vision?: Mission is most important because people identify with purpose. However, a clear vision is needed to put the mission/purpose into action. The core values keep you on track and you would not compromise core values for mission/purpose/vision initiatives that don’t align. The core values ensure that no matter what mission objectives or visions for the organization there are, non-negotiable values like equity and inclusion are essential.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?: Knowing how to collaborate and build influential partnerships in the organization is key. This requires hearing others out and letting them have a voice. I would not be successful in the positions that I have held at the City of Dubuque if I did not have the ability to collaborate and create partnerships. I work with every department and with all levels of staff within each department. It is important that departments feel comfortable working with me because I need information and feedback from departments and departments need information and feedback from me. In addition, I have built partnerships with outside organizations, Dubuque County, other cities, nonprofit organizations and state agencies. These partnerships help me be more effective in my job.
What advice do you have for future leaders?: Great leaders are flexible. On every team, there are people with a variety of strengths, backgrounds, personalities and work styles. Everyone has different listening, learning and comprehension styles. Flexible leaders are open to input from others and understand that the best solutions don’t need to come from the top. In addition, leaders must be flexible to recognize, accept and welcome change. This means that flexible leaders never stop learning and improving.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in?: I received an internship at Eide Bailly LLP during my junior year at Loras College. During my internship, I worked on government audits of Iowa cities and counties. After graduating from college, I was hired by Eide Bailly LLP. I absolutely loved working with the government clients that I had the privilege of working with. I loved the challenge of governmental accounting. After seven years of working in public accounting, I became the Budget Director at the City of Dubuque.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader?: Being a leader has allowed me to be in a position where I am able to leverage my strengths and skills to help those I work with achieve their goals and carry out positive change. The ability to empower others is both humbling and motivating.