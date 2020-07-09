Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA announced that it has agreed to acquire a Wisconsin-based bank’s branches in Arizona.
Heartland subsidiary Arizona Bank & Trust will acquire the four branches of Racine, Wis.-based Johnson Bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz., according to a press release.
It states that Johnson’s Arizona branches had deposits of about $362 million and loans of $186 million as of March 31.
The transaction requires the approval of state and federal regulators. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.
When the transaction is complete, Arizona Bank & Trust will have approximately $1.2 billion in assets and 10 branch locations.
Dubuque-headquartered Heartland will have total assets of more than $15 billion with 144 bank locations operating in 12 states, including Dubuque Bank & Trust.
A sub sandwich chain will open a new location in one of Dubuque’s busiest shopping centers.
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open early this fall at 3500 Dodge St., according to owner Aron Lees. It will occupy a vacant space in the large strip mall next to Target.
Lees said the chain is well known for offering fresh ingredients. He noted that employees slice deli meats in front of customers when their order is placed.
The eatery’s history dates back to 1956, when the first location — then known as Mike’s Subs — opened in Point Pleasant, N.J.
The restaurant was turned into a franchise and rebranded as Jersey Mike’s in 1987. It now boasts 2,000 locations that are either open or under development.
Lees and his wife, Camilla Lees-Soerensen, already own Jersey Mike’s locations in Davenport, Iowa, and Moline, Ill.
Lees said the business will employ about 20 people when it opens.
While a specific date hasn’t been established, Lees said he is shooting for a mid-October opening.