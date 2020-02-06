Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. reached an agreement to buy Moeller & Walter, a “full-service building design and materials store” in Reinbeck, Iowa. The terms of the acquisition were not released.
Spahn & Rose, founded in 1904 and based in Dubuque, has more than 20 locations in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Moeller & Walter was founded in 1876 and is the oldest privately owned company in Grundy County, Iowa, according to a press release announcing the deal.
Spahn & Rose will consolidate its existing location in Grundy Center with the former Moeller & Walter in Reinbeck. Officials said the Grundy Center location will close in mid-February, but that some of its staff will be moved to Reinbeck.
In the release, Spahn & Rose CEO Dave Davis hailed the move.
“This is a great acquisition that increases our presence in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls market,” he said. “By combining the Grundy Center Spahn & Rose location with Moeller & Walter, we’ll be able to serve our customers better than either location could before.”
A Dubuque-based wealth management firm is being acquired by a Texas financial services company.
Blucora announced the acquisition of HK Financial Services, a CPA-focused registered investment adviser. HK Financial Services is an affiliate of Honkamp Krueger & Co., Iowa’s largest CPA firm.
The acquisition is being structured as a $160 million stock purchase, according to a release issued by Blucora. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
“HKFS has an impressive business model, employee team and base of CPA firms and end-clients,” said John Clendening, Blucora’s president and CEO, during a conference call. “Our entire leadership team is looking forward to their employees, advisors and partners and clients joining us as we continue to grow.”
HK Financial services officials say they don’t expect any changes to the company’s local footprint. The business employs about 100 people, 70 of whom work in Dubuque.
A rebranding effort will occur in the future, officials said.
In the release, Blucora officials noted that the acquisition adds $4.4 billion to the company’s total client assets, for a total of more than $72 billion.
