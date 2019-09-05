Erin Sieverding is a living testament to the power of leading by example.
As a Senior Benefit Manager at Kunkel and Associates Inc., and through her numerous community contributions, Sieverding sets an example for others to follow.
“Leadership is about setting a positive, motivating example for others,” she said. “People often say it’s not always what you say, but what you do. I hope as a leader I inspire others to reach for their goals; to push themselves to both excel and to be happy with what they’re doing.”
Sieverding has served as a manager for just two years and already has made a big impact at Kunkel.
“We have a young staff and I try to help them grow and recognize their skills. Move them around and possibly think of different opportunities that they might qualify for and push them toward those opportunities,” Sieverding said.
Sieverding has taken those qualities into the Dubuque community where she been involved in youth sports, the Women’s Leadership Network, Opening Doors and the American Heart Association.
Sieverding and her family chaired the American Heart Association Heart Walk this year and helped set a record for the amount of money raised. Her involvement was in memory of her brother, Luke, who died at 34 due to heart disease.
“I really love a quote by Maya Angelou. She said ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel.’ I have two daughters and it’s extremely important for me to show that example of the importance of volunteer work and the importance of being able to make a difference by the things that you do. I like to bring them along so they can feel that rewarding experience you get from volunteering.”