IIW recently was awarded the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction by PSMJ. The award honors architecture and engineering firms based on client experience. IIW was one of 23 firms to receive the award, including those earning honorable mention.
Two recent fundraisers drew strong support for the local nonprofit organization Clarity Clinic, Dubuque’s Pregnancy Resource Center.
A record turnout of more than 500 people attended the clinic’s annual fundraising banquet on Oct. 10 at the Grand River Center. Another record of nearly $342,000 was raised for the general budget of the facility.
A golf event in late September at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, Galena, Ill., raised more than $7,500 for the ongoing fundraising campaign to build a much-needed expansion of its Hillcrest Road building.