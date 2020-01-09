In 2016, news broke of an account fraud scandal at Wells Fargo, where employees were opening millions of accounts without customer’s knowledge. This scandal largely was blamed on employees being pressured to open fake accounts in order to meet extremely demanding sales goals.
While other examples generally are not this extreme, this is a good cautionary tale of the unintended consequences of employee rewards systems.
Organizations are driven to motivate employees toward their goals. Whether those are production, financial or safety goals, there often is some sort of incentive or accountability system attached to the satisfaction (or lack thereof) of these goals to encourage employee participation.
Despite the best of intentions, employee reward systems often are flawed due to the complex nature of human behavior and the psychological processes behind employee motivation.
In his seminal article first introduced in 1975, business professor and executive Steven Kerr wrote about the “folly of rewarding A, while hoping for B.” He discussed how employee incentive systems often are designed with a certain goal in mind, yet, the behavior tied to achieving that goal is not truly what is rewarded.
In the case of the Wells Fargo scandal, leaders likely set aggressive sales goals with the hope of increasing profit and their customer base. However, because these goals were unattainable, employees began creating fake accounts to meet them. Therefore, Wells Fargo was not promoting sales and customer acquisition so much as unethical behavior.
This error in rewards systems is not always as extreme as the Wells Fargo example. This mistake also is not limited to the business world. Now that you are aware of this phenomenon, I bet you will see it in many other aspects of your life.
One of my favorite examples of the “folly of rewarding A, while hoping for B” appears in auto insurance safe driving programs. Often these programs install a device or an app in your car to monitor driving. Good driving results in discounts, while high risk driving could result in higher premiums.
With these devices “hard braking,” or hitting the brakes too hard or too suddenly, is generally considered unsafe driving behavior. Therefore, in order to avoid hard braking infractions, someone who might have initially hit the brakes when the light turned yellow now could be incentivized to hit the gas and speed through a yellow light — thus promoting unsafe driving behaviors.
Human resource professionals and organizational leaders can learn a valuable lesson from the examples. When designing employee rewards system, decision-makers need to think deeply about some of the potential unintended consequences of these systems.
Even rewards programs with the best of intentions can fall victim to resulting unintended consequences. Production goals can result in cutting corners, ignoring protocol and procedures, and unsafe work behaviors. Seniority-based rewards systems can result in employees withholding effort because they are rewarded based on longevity, not performance.
This is not to say rewards systems should be abandoned. It is just that organizations need to carefully consider how rewarding one phenomenon could result in unintended consequences.
If your organization wants to implement productions goals, also make sure that you are rewarding and promoting safety to ensure that it is not sacrificed in the pursuit of productivity. In the case of Wells Fargo, it might have been beneficial for leadership to not only set sales goals, but also emphasize ethical business practices and possibly reward customer service.
Ultimately, rewards systems can be a great way to motivate human behavior. After all, research has largely found that humans are very motivated to achieve goals. However, organizational decision makers need to make sure the behaviors they are rewarding are the behaviors that are valued, and not unintended behaviors that might be unethical, counterproductive or simply not useful to your organization.