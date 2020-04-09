White and green are two of my favorite colors.
There is nothing more beautiful than a scene after freshly fallen snow. Everything is uniformly covered in white and untouched. This is nature’s way of revealing all of its secrets. Pure beauty.
I have learned, though, that I can only take this amount of white beauty for so long. Then I crave green. Grass and trees and flowers and the amazing smells that come with these colors. It all makes me smile.
Unfortunately to get from white to green we have brown. Now, I think Arizona is a beautiful part of the country with its desert and different shades of brown.
However, here in the Midwest, our brown is different. It’s also called dirty snow — and mud and yellow, crunchy grass. And it is called spring. Along with melting snow comes warm/cold weather, rain and sometimes a freak snowstorm. As unpleasant as this transitional color and season can be it is necessary for growth. I am willing to sacrifice for a time in order to move closer to bright green landscape.
While you enjoy this spring season and watch the seasonal growth, think about your personal growth. The Law of Polarity says that everything has its pair of opposites. There are two sides to everything. There is up and down. Left and right. Hot and cold. Growth has an opposite, too. It is death. If you are not personally and purposefully growing, then you are dying.
Which season are you personally in? Is your season green showing signs of great growth? Or is it the winter season where you are dormant? Use this season to plan for growth. What does a personal growth plan look like for you?
At the beginning of every year I give myself time to create a personal growth plan for the year. In my plan I choose a word for my year. And I partner my word with quotes, Scriptures and songs. (I am listening to “Right Now” by Van Halen to connect to my word — “Action”!)
Then I list out my goals for the next year. These goals include all categories of my life: Educational, personal, emotional, spiritual, physical and financial. Some of these goals are objective numbers that I can track (like how many books I want to read this year). Some goals are subjective and hard to measure (like changing my mindset).
I need to keep this plan in front of me every day or I quickly forget about these growth goals that I am seeking. I use my creative talents to paint my word on a canvas and I talk about my word weekly with my husband and coach. At the end of every month I have a reminder in my calendar to re-read my Personal Growth Plan.
During this time, I add to the plan and journal my successes. I have learned to be disciplined with these reminders, otherwise when the storms set in during the spring and summer, they ruin the growth that has happened so far in the year.
Growth is beautiful. Just like a warm, sunny, summer day. But storms pop up unexpectedly during all seasons of the year and all seasons of life. Use this time to get back to the plan. And when winter approaches again — embrace it. The transition from green to white is full of autumn color. Find your beauty and learning moments.