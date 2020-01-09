Dubuque casino executive, union representative honored
A local casino executive and a union representative received the top honors at the annual Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council awards banquet.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles and Joe Henry, of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2843, received the Bob Bennett Recognition for Good Faith in Collective Bargaining awards. The award honors one person connected with a labor union and one person connected with an employer for their work during an extended period of time, according to a press release.
Other honorees included:
Alliance for Construction Excellence Safe Employer Honor Roll: Westphal and Co. Inc. and Electrical Workers Local 704
Labor-Management Excellence Awards: Dustin Bindert, Cedar Valley Steel Inc. and Ironworkers Local 89; Justin Graham, Tri-State Crane and Rigging and Operating Engineers Local 150; Casey Klosterman, Cedar Valley Steel Inc. and Ironworkers Local 89; Adam Splinter, Black Hills Energy and IBEW Local 204; Andy Thein, Tri-State Crane and Rigging and Operating Engineers Local 234; Jason Wernimont, Portzen Construction and Laborers Local 43; Justin Wernimont, Portzen Construction and Laborers Local 43; and Josh Weber, Portzen Construction and Carpenters Local 678.
Labor-Management Community Service Award: Marty Schiessl, A&G Electric and IBEW Local 704.
Labor-Management Excellence in Student Engagement: Portzen Construction and Carpenters Local 678.
Crawford honors humane society
The 2019 overall Crawford Cares winner is Dubuque Regional Humane Society, while the runners-up were Northeast Iowa Council — Boy Scouts of America and Hills & Dales.
Crawford North, a division of Crawford Company, has honored nonprofits dedicated to service and making a positive impact in the region. Since 2014, Crawford has awarded $8,500 to nonprofits serving Dubuque and surrounding communities. There were 18 area nonprofit organizations nominated through the Crawford Cares Program and more than 1,300 votes were cast. Finalists were chosen from entries nominated by Dubuque region residents.
UNI honors RSM US
RSM US LLP was recognized by the University of Northern Iowa with the school’s 2019 President’s Philanthropy Award for corporations and foundations.
RSM was recognized for its generosity to the University of Northern Iowa through leadership giving, dedicated long-term service and assistance to UNI students and faculty through recruitment opportunities and program support.