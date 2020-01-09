GALENA, Ill. — Two individuals and two organizations were honored by the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce.
Four awards were handed out at the chamber’s annual dinner at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in The Galena Territory.
The award winners were:
Business of the Year: River Bend Gallery.
Nonprofit of the Year: Galena Downtown Business Association.
Volunteer of the Year: Pat McCarthy.
Ambassador of the Year: Cindy Foley.
IIW becomes employee-owned
IIW, a professional architecture, engineering and land surveying firm, became 100% employee-owned.
An ESOP is a qualified retirement plan offered in addition to IIW’s 401(k). It gives employees ownership in the company without any personal monetary investment. All of IIW’s employees will benefit from the continued success of the company.