Dubuquer Amy Wagner’s life is up in the air.
As global sales director for Technobis Crystallization Systems, Wagner is constantly flying around the United States to meet clients and colleagues. She also makes regular trips to the company’s headquarters in the Netherlands.
During the past 15 years, she’s figured out how best to take care of her mind and body in a constantly changing environment and time zone.
“You need to develop that mindset of flexibility and how to deal with stress,” she said.
For most people, travel means time off work where you can have fun and indulge. It can be easy to get carried away and forget to take care of yourself.
“We tend to want to run from one end to the other (while traveling) and sleep less,” said Gail Gates, an infection preventionist at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “You know, the expression of, ‘I need to go home from my vacation to rest,’ is very true.”
Local experts and frequent travelers share the ways they stay healthy and fit while away from home.
Health prep
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website offers a starting point for important health advisories specific to where you want to travel, according to Gates and Kyle Tevebaugh, a physician assistant specializing in family and travel medicine at Grand River Medical Group.
Tevebaugh said he sees a mix of patients who are both preparing for humanitarian trips to Third World locations, as well as typical vacationers. Depending on where they are going, some patients need vaccines before they would be allowed to visit. That’s why he recommends people plan for a travel health appointment well in advance of departure, ideally six to 12 months ahead if possible.
“A quarter or a half of patients come within a couple of weeks (of departure) and it can make things challenging (if they need vaccines),” he said.
Angie Harter, of Travel Headquarters, recommends travel insurance to clients. While most people think of that insurance just as a way to recoup costs if you need to delay or cancel a trip, she said it also covers medical emergencies abroad.
“When you’re traveling outside the U.S., typically your (normal) health insurance won’t cover you,” she said.
Hydrate
Gates said a key reminder for travelers is to stay hydrated — even from the start of the trip.
“The plane is like a sponge — it sucks up the moisture everywhere,” she said. “When they offer water, keep pumping it in.”
Caffeine and alcohol will dehydrate the body further.
Whether to buy bottled water or drink local tap water depends on the location, Gates said. When she travels to a Third World area, she will do just bottled water, but if it’s a resort with guaranteed water purification, she will drink that.
“When in doubt, go bottled water,” she said.
Tevebaugh agreed with the water bottle suggestion, and advises those going to Third World areas to take iodine tablets to help purify water sources.
Hydration advice also applies to stateside road trips. Amy Cordingley, a dietitian with Hy-Vee, said drinking more water can help you stay energized and feeling good. It can help you feel fuller, so you don’t snack because you’re bored or think you’re hungry.
If you have a hard time finding water at a hotel or forget to bring extra bottled water, Snap Fitness owner Jen Schweigert suggests checking the fitness area of the hotel.
“They all have some kind of water fountain, water cooler or water bottle filler in them,” said Schweigert.
Eating healthy
For flights and road trips, Cordingley suggested travelers take snacks that have more shelf life, like trail mix, dried fruits, nuts and whole grain crackers or cereal.
Especially on road trips, it can be difficult to find healthy options at a convenience store. Stopping at a grocery store is better.
“If at all possible, pack your own snacks,” she said.
Wagner and Harter agreed that most major airports have added better healthy food options in recent years.
At restaurants, Cordingley said look for dishes that offer a mix of protein, healthy greens and fruit. If the portions are large, consider splitting a dish with someone or taking leftovers back to the hotel if there is a refrigerator.
“(The options) might not be perfect, but do your best with the choices there,” she said.
If you know you’re going to indulge in a special meal or dessert at a really nice restaurant, she suggested having a lighter lunch to offset those calories.
Exercise options
Schweigert travels frequently with her husband. They plan workout time into their trips, though it is less intensive than their usual routines.
Schweigert, a triathlete, said even a 30-minute run is better than nothing. Along with the gym options at a hotel, she suggested looking for other fitness options, like nearby yoga or spin classes.
“I like to use it as an opportunity to try new things,” she said.
She and her husband use the app Strava to find common running routes among locals in cities. She has used social media to find local running groups that she can join on her trip.
“Then you don’t have to worry about making a route,” she said.
Schweigert said there are plenty of tourism options that can involve a lot of walking, such as museums.
Wagner and Harter also said that walking around the airport terminal while waiting for flights is a great way to get a workout in before a long flight. Harter suggested getting up regularly on the plane to keep from feeling stiff and cooped up.
Common sense
Aside from hydration, Gates stressed that basic good hygiene is the best way to stay healthy when traveling.
Those habits include thoroughly washing hands and using hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face as much as possible.
Wagner said for as much as she travels, she doesn’t notice herself getting any sicker than other people. She regularly gets a flu shot, but otherwise she just practices healthy habits.
“It’s common sense — making sure you maintain an exercise regimen, good nutrition,” she said.
Advice for battling jet lag varies. Wagner said when she is only spending a couple of days in the Netherlands, she tries to keep her body on Iowa time since she will be home soon.
For longer trips, Gates and Harter suggest following the new time zone’s time right away.
Good stress management helps keep you healthy, Wagner said. With frequent traveling, headaches like flight delays, long delays and being stranded are going to be a reality, so you have to be able to cope and roll with changes.
Being away from family so much also becomes a challenge, so it’s important to have a strong support system at home.
“People tend to think traveling for work is glamorous, and in some respects it can be, but more than that it’s difficult and stressful,” she said.
One benefit that she does reap from constant work travel is frequent flier miles and hotel points that she can turn into family vacations. Even with all of her time spent on work flights, she has no issue getting on a plane for pleasure.
“When I’m on vacation, I’m very good at relaxing,” Wagner said.