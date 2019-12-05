Tri-state industry leaders expect a lot of economic trends from 2019 to continue into 2020 — the good and the bad.
Chief among those — and local officials agree — is that low unemployment will continue to challenge businesses looking for quality workers. Farmers and others connected to agriculture will grapple with the fallout of trade issues.
The new business growth in the Historic Millwork District and along Central Avenue has been encouraging.
“We’ll see that continued development in the Millwork District in the next two to three years,” said Jay Wickham, director of StartUp Dubuque.
The role of politics, especially in a presidential election year,
can vary.
Here is what local officials foresee in 2020 for a variety of industries:
Small Business
Wickham said the past two years have been the busiest for StartUp Dubuque, which advises entrepreneurs and helps them grow their businesses. The program began in 2017. Two of the most attractive areas of Dubuque for new businesses have been the Millwork District and Central Avenue.
Revitalizing the Central Avenue corridor has been a recent focus, with some new businesses there including Upcycle Dubuque, Key City Creative Center and Wags 2 Wiggles pet supply.
One roadblock for expanding small businesses is hiring. While many entrepreneurs start out working with family or friends, growth eventually means hiring outside talent. Wickham said in a tight labor market, it can be difficult to compete with larger established businesses.
“In order to attract good people, you have to offer good wages and benefits,” Wickham said. “If you’re a 15-person company, it’s hard to have substantial benefits (due to costs).”
Agriculture
Craig Recker, president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, believes there needed to be improvements to the agriculture trade deals between China and the U.S. But he did not anticipate the fallout to be as difficult, and prolonged, as it has been for farmers.
“I think in the long run, I’m optimistic it’s going to be better,” he said.
Recker said aside from the trade issues with China, there has been inaction in Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. He would like to see that agreement move forward.
Recker believes the challenging environment for dairy farmers will continue into 2020. Dean Foods, the country’s largest milk company, filed for bankruptcy in November, citing continued consumer decline in milk products.
Recker said for dairy farms, and small family farms in general, the costs of production are going up and the returns are small. He believes the loss of small farms will continue.
“I just hate that part of agriculture, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. “That’s the way it is now.”
Employment
Numbers reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in September show Dubuque’s unemployment rate at 2%, with the statewide rate at 2.5%. Wisconsin’s rate was 3.2% and Illinois’ 3.9% in that same reporting period.
Mike Schaul, co-owner of Express Employment Professionals, said the tight competition for workers has boosted pay rates and led to employers overlooking some background issues.
“People who wouldn’t be hireable in a normal 3.5 or 4% unemployment (time) are getting hired,” he said. “(Employers) are taking gambles on that demographic just because they need people to work.”
In particular, he said companies looking for skilled trade workers, such as in manufacturing and welding, are having a difficult time finding workers. Schaul expects the low unemployment rate to continue into 2020.
He said local schools should do more to interest teenagers in skilled trade jobs to help renew the workforce, as baby boomers continue to retire.
Retail
While retail has seen seismic shifts in recent years, Joe Bell, spokesman for Cafaro Co., said brick-and-mortar shops have a lion’s share of the consumer base.
Cafaro Co. has retail properties in 10 states, including Kennedy Mall and portions of Asbury Plaza.
He said data shows only about 10 percent of total retail sales were made online in 2018.
“Ninety percent of people buy things at physical locations,” he said.
Bell said the retailers that have gone under in recent years did so because of heavy debt loads and poor management. He believes most of the dramatic shifts already have played out.
“Next year, I think you’ll see a diminishing of that trend,” he said. “There will be fewer bankruptcies.”
Financial
Tut Fuller, president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust, said the success of financial institutions depends on the success of their clients.
With the 2020 presidential election year, Fuller is apprehensive about the approach some candidates have toward regulations on businesses and banking.
“Multiple candidates have, in their very recent history, proposed anti-bank legislation and anti-business legislation,” he said.
Fuller said one notable issue in 2019 has been the inverted yield curve, where short-term debt instruments have higher yields than long-term ones. While such scenarios have preceded recessions in the past, financial experts debate the direct correlation between the two and whether one is on the horizon.
Fuller did not believe a recession was imminent, but he said businesses always should plan ahead to put themselves in the strongest position should one occur. Companies that are prepared can make the most of that downturn by capitalizing on the weakness of competitors.
Real Estate
A lack of starter and mid-price houses continues to push home-buying costs higher in Dubuque County and its neighbors.
“Our problem is a lack of inventory,” said Joe Leiser, executive officer for the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors.
As of October, Leiser said the median sales price in their coverage area was $171,250, with the average sale price at $203,024. Both are up from the same time frame in 2018.
The high sales prices are a positive for sellers but frustrating for buyers, especially those in the market for the first time.
Leiser said house hunters will be able to enjoy low interest rates for the immediate future, which will help give them more buying power.