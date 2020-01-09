Amy Green attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a marketing degree. She has several years of experience working in the areas of advertising, sales and marketing and product development.
Since 2016, Green has served as the director of program sales, contract training and community outreach at Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions division. In this district-wide role, she works with business communities to address workforce challenges by developing solutions, often resulting in training to up-skill or re-skill employees. In addition, she represents NICC on a variety of local and professional committees collaborating on workforce initiatives.
Prior to this, she worked at the Telegraph Herald for 16 years in a variety of roles, most recently as the niche products and events manager.
Green is a Dubuque Main Street board member, serves on the Women’s Leadership Network Board as the program chair, and the United Way on the Community Investment Review Panel.
She lives in Cascade, Iowa, with her husband, Josh, and three sons — Riley, Spencer and Zach. She enjoys traveling, reading, cheering on her kids in their academic and athletic events and spending quality time with family and friends.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?: I have been fortunate to work alongside many great leaders throughout my professional career that have inspired to obtain my career goals. However, I credit my parents for showing me the importance of a strong work ethic, encouraging community involvement and serving others and being a kind and humble being. Today, I have the great fortune to work with some dynamic leaders at Northeast Iowa Community College. Dr. Liang Chee Wee is a true leader with sincere compassion for the college, the community and every student who walks in our door. Dr. Wendy Mihm-Herold shows up every day with passion and drive to make our college the best it can be for our employees, the community and our students. Both these leaders have made a positive impact on me in the short time I have worked with them.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?: The most important decisions I make as a leader at NICC are those that impact the businesses and students that we serve. No two businesses are alike and I have to be able to react to changing workforce trends and ensure that we have the products and services in place to meet their needs.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening?: Our business climate is ever changing and we need to be nimble and innovative to remain relevant. Meeting with clients, hearing the workforce challenges and needs they have and then developing solutions to those needs requires an open, creative and innovative approach. This is what makes NICC unique. We are solutions-based, which requires us to always be looking for better ways to serve our clients and students.
Which is more important to your organization — mission, core values or vision?: I believe all three are important to an organization’s success. Every business needs to have a vision or road map to where they are going, but for me core values define who we are as individual employees, who we are as an organization and what we stand for as a whole. Core values should not change over time and need to be the driving force behind the mission and vision of the organization.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?: Be humble — that means being open to others’ opinions, admitting one’s mistakes, being honest and fair, and being willing to work side by side with my team to get the job done. Leadership doesn’t come with a title, but rather by actions. Great leaders are humble leaders that share in the success and the failures of their team.
What advice to you have for future leaders?:
- Be authentic — be you.
- Embrace change and recognize when change is necessary.
- Seek opportunities and take risks.
- Be a life-long learner. Invest in yourself personally and professionally to grow, learn and thrive.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in?: All of my professional careers have involved relationship building and solution-based sales and marketing. My first job after graduating from college was working in retail management. It was during this time that I found I enjoyed working with people and meeting the needs of customers. From there, I went into advertising sales at the Telegraph Herald and had the opportunity to get to work with and know the business community. When I made the decision to leave the Telegraph Herald, I knew that I wanted to keep working with the business community, helping businesses both big and small thrive, which led me to my current role at NICC. I had no idea the depth of the partnerships, programs and services that NICC provides the community, but realize now the impact we make every day and enjoy being a part of this organization.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader?: Some of the best things about being a leader are the opportunity to be a community partner and given the opportunity to be involved on a variety of committees and boards. Through my involvement, I have had the opportunity to meet and work alongside many great community and business leaders. I also have the opportunity to lead a team and empower them to be the best version of themselves. I especially enjoy mentoring/coaching younger employees to grow and develop their talents.