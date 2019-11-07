06152017-dbq-chamberfestgala04-em
Buy Now

John and Alice Butler. Photo by Eileen Meslar

 EILEEN MESLAR

Dubuque Main Street honored 14 local projects, organizations and individuals during the organization’s 34th anniversary awards gala at Hotel Julien Dubuque. The nonprofit organization bills itself as being “dedicated to the development of a vibrant downtown.”

The awards were presented following an address by Dubuque Main Street board President Tonya Trumm.

Among the award winners were John and Alice Butler, who received the lifetime achievement award.

The other award winners were:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Outstanding New Retail: Classy & Chic Boutique, 1065 Jackson St.

Best Retail Expansion: Skinny MaGinny’s Pub, 345 Main St.

Best Adaptive Re-Use of a Building: Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.

PROMOTION

Best Community Outreach Program: RDG Planning & Design

Best Farmers Market Vendor: Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery

Best New Special Event: Millwork Night Market

DESIGN

Best Total Building Rehabilitation: Premier Bank, 140 W. Ninth St.

Best Facade Improvement Project: Old Main Hotel/Main Street Escape, 84 Main St.

Best New Infill Development: TownePlace Suites Downtown Dubuque, 1151 Washington St.

Best Mixed-Use Development: 563 Design, 1268 Locust St.

ORGANIZATION

Committee of the Year: Potential on Central

Volunteer of the Year: Mark Bodensteiner, Farmers Market Vendor

Lifetime Achievement Award: John and Alice Butler.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags