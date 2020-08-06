The Dubuque Women’s Leadership Network recently honored 12 local women with its annual Women of Achievement Awards, held virtually because of the pandemic.
The winners were:
Achievements in Her Field • Beth Rowe, marketing and public relations director, vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust and segment marketing director, vice president at Heartland Financial USA Inc.
• Dee Crist, mortgage manager vice president and private banking manager vice president at Dubuque Bank & Trust
Organizational Impact • Kim Budde, vice president of human resources at Kunkel & Associates
• Jill Rothenberger, vice president consumer and mortgage lending at Dupaco Community Credit Union
Growth and Accomplishments in Personal Life • Sara Quinn, Dubuque Bank & Trust
• Kristy Meyer, Carol Ann Boutique & Body
Service and Support of Nonprofit Work • Jaqueline Hunter, executive director of Multicultural Family Center
• Whitney Sanger, Project Rooted
Up-and-coming Leader • Lauren Minert, Kunkel & Associates
• Tessa Fahey, Rainbo Oil Co.
Unsung Champion • Anne Osterholz, Kunkel & Associates
• Rita Fleege, Medical Associates Clinic
Truck Country, the largest Freightliner dealership group in the United States, recently opened a location in Hampshire, Ill., north of Chicago.
Located at 205 Metrix Drive, the 65,000-square-foot location features 26 service bays, as well as an extensive trucks and parts inventory.
Approximately 60 people are employed at the Hampshire dealership.
The new location is the group’s 25th dealership in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Truck Country is part of the family-owned McCoy Group.