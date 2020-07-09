RSM US Foundation recently donates $7,400 to the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
This is part of a larger firm-wide initiative that provided RSM employees with a weekly per diem allowance for their use in supporting local grocers and restaurants — some of the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and a significant number of the firm’s client base — through the end of April. For employees who elected not to take advantage of the per diem, those funds were donated to food banks in the cities where RSM’s employees live and work nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.
RSM has donated more than $1.8 million to local food banks across the country through this effort, and $2.9 million was spent by RSM’s people nationwide to support local restaurants and grocers.
“Working exclusively from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was a big change for our people and for our communities,” said Bjorn Hill, Dubuque market leader, in a press release. “To help ease the pain of restaurants and grocers, and to help our people and our communities, the RSM US Foundation was pleased to provide this extra support during these unprecedented times.”