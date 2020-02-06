Andrew Butler, Executive Chairman, Cottingham & Butler Inc., President, SISCO
Andrew Butler was destined to work in the insurance industry.
Butler passed his insurance licensing exams at the age of 16, the youngest age anyone can get a license in Iowa.
In October of 2019, Butler succeeded his father, John, as executive chairman of Cottingham & Butler, the fifth largest privately held insurance broker in the United States. Prior to that, Butler was vice chairman, president of SISCO and HealthCorp and a member of the company’s board of directors since 2013.
A believer in lifelong learning, Butler has earned the major designations in the insurance industry — CPCU, CEBS, ARM, CSFS, to name a few. He earned his MBA while working full time in New York at AIG.
But his true inspiration comes from family. “My wife, Debi, has been a huge inspiration for me and an incredible partner. She has an amazing gift for people. Our son Ryan, daughter-in-law Priscilla and granddaughter Isabella are a huge source of pride for us. Ryan joined the firm in 2018 and is doing a wonderful job.”
Along with spending time with his family, Butler enjoys art and culture as well as travel and bicycling.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?: There are many people who’ve had a significant impact on me as a leader. Looking back over my career, depending on the issue, challenge, topic, need or conversation, so many people have provided amazing insight into really effective ways to lead. Often, they never really knew they were providing a wonderful example. And sometimes, it wasn’t until later that I truly understood the lessons they shared. The real lessons for me related to others providing impact is this — always watch and learn from other people. Whether the feedback is intentional or not, it always is incredibly helpful.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?: The most important decisions I make as a leader focus on developing people and the future of the organization. What skill sets do we need to continue growing our business organically? What is our industry doing today to be relevant in the future? Where do we need to make our investments to provide the support people need to do their jobs exceptionally well? What are the issues and challenges we face today that need to be addressed? How can our team be more productive and focus on work that is meaningful both personally and for the health of the organization?
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening?: Building a great team and giving them the tools and ability to make good decisions creates inspiration and pride in results. A high-performing culture in which the entire team strives to be better every day goes a long way to reducing the tendency of institutionalizing behavior. Being a part of a winning team creates an energy that supports inspiration and helps attract great talent.
Which is more important to your organization – mission, core values or vision?: All three, mission, core values and vision are incredibly important, but vision drives mission and core values. You need to know where you want to go, and that vision will define the mission and core values of the organization and people who make it great.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?: The best leaders have the ability to make decisions based on what’s best for the business. That’s not always easy. It involves being tough, being fair, being inquisitive, being compassionate, understanding your biases, making sacrifices that many others aren’t willing to make. That framework for making decisions is incredibly powerful and motivating.
What advice to you have for future leaders?: The best advice for future leaders is to always ask questions and understand the facts and issues surrounding the business problems they are trying to solve. In today’s world, it’s unbelievably easy to make assumptions and jump to conclusions based on your biases. Avoid that tendency at all costs. Take the time to be prepared, gather all the facts, ask the best questions you can then make a deliberate and purposeful decision. Not everyone will agree with you, but all will respect the work that was done to develop the best solution based on the information available.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in?: I grew up in the insurance business. As generation five at Cottingham & Butler, there was never any question in my mind that this was what I wanted to do. When I was younger, I did work in other industries to test my desire to build a career in the insurance industry. Nothing came close to creating the passion I have for C&B and the people who make our team exceptional. I remember coming to the office as a young kid, maybe 3-4 years old, on Saturdays. I’d walk around the office being fascinated by what I saw. That was the catalyst for my ongoing desire to stay involved with insurance.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader?: What I enjoy most about being a leader working to create an environment where people can see the opportunity, grow, feel challenged and succeed. Seeing them realize their dreams, recognizing their achievements then helping others develop and grow, just like they did, is a huge source of pride for me.