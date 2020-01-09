Entrepreneurs in the region have a set of resources available for new and early-stage business ideas. Iowa Venture School is an innovative training program focused on real-world experimentation, customer discovery and Lean LaunchPad methodologies.
This program uses the official National Science Foundation I-Corps curriculum to help high-potential startups turn their ideas into reality.
During the past year, there have been two cohorts of seven-week programs helping 15 entrepreneurs test their business ideas by getting out into the community to talk to customers, partners and competitors, rather than relying on static case studies and secondhand market research. Each business team is challenged to create a business model and make pivots, to strengthen their original plans based on findings.
Tyrel Nelson, founder of Horse Auction Block, an online horse auction site, said “What stood out the most to me was the amount of other people that are going through the same struggles of starting a business as I am. And that there are schools and organizations out there like venture school to help.”
Nelson’s added: “Go to this school before you go and try it all on your own. It will save a lot of time, money and effort.”
Entrepreneurs in the program are launching new business ideas that include product ideas like skin care and hair care lines, a new take on a wireless dog collar, a children’s book, a home décor subscription and services like retail, a podcast network, an online horse auction, regional shipping, styling/modeling and a nonprofit that makes yoga available to underserved populations.
Shamika Ranier, owner of Luxurious Hair Spa, is developing a hair care line. She said, “Venture School helped me gain more confidence in my process and product.”
Kyla McComas, co-owner of The Driftless, valued the approach as well, saying “What really stood out to me was how important and beneficial it was to me to reach out to the community to help me focus and gather information about what could work for the restaurant/building.”
The program happens in Dubuque in the Innovation Lab hosted at Creative Adventure Lab. Support from Dupaco Community Credit Union and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center help make the program possible.
Find more information about Venture School and the 2020 spring cohort at creativeadventurelab.org/coworking.