Local restaurant, hotel, organization among Iowa tourism award winners
Iowa tourism officials honored two area businesses and one local organization.
Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ at Potter’s Mill, of Bellevue, Iowa, was named outstanding dining business (rural) by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa, according to a press release.
It states that Hotel Julien Dubuque was named outstanding lodging property (metro) and Travel Dubuque was honored with an outstanding-new-event award for the USS LST 325 tour held in the Port of Dubuque.
The awards were presented during a ceremony in Des Moines.
Dubuque advertising group announces annual awards
The American Advertising Federation of Dubuque announced award winners for 2019-20.
Local Gold Addy winners, each of which will compete at the district level, include McCullough Creative (two), DreamCatcher Productions (two), Luckythirteen Design, Boyd Gaming Corp., The Buzz Creative Group, Dupaco Community Credit Union, Clarke University, Happee Smith Productions and AAF Dubuque, according to a press release.
The Final Five Awards went to Buzz Creative, McCullough Creative, Dupaco, Clarke and Happee Smith.
The Professional Best of Show award was given to McCullough Creative for “Jingle Smells Bingo.” The Student Best of Show honor went to Charlotte Rodewald, from Clarke, for “Super Duper Snacks ‘Bags.’”
The AAF Silver Medal Award went to Greg Dietzenbach, of McCullough Creative. Michael Manning, of Heartland Financial USA, received the Member of the Year award.
Jonathan Quinn, of Loras College, received a $500 AAF Dubuque student scholarship.