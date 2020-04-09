While #MeToo has illuminated the alarming rates at which women suffer sexual violence and harassment, it also has raised expectations for appropriate behavior for all, especially in the workplace.
A 2018 Pew Research Center survey reported that 40% of women had received unwanted verbal or physical sexual advances or harassment at work. While egregious acts of exploitation certainly occur, workplace sexual harassment more commonly looks like an unwanted touch or inappropriate comment.
Such actions can cause severe problems for women personally and professionally, especially when they are persistent.
“You don’t want to think those things are happening, but the (#MeToo) movement really shed light to how big of a problem that really is,” said Kim Budde, vice president of human resources at Kunkel & Associates. “I think that really lit a fire for every HR professional to take action.”
Since #MeToo began to circulate, Budde and others have learned more about how to prevent and respond to harassment incidents in their workplaces, as well as how to empower employees to protect themselves.
Proactive Prevention
To make crystal clear where the line between acceptable and inappropriate behavior falls, some employers have increased training or further clarified policies.
New hires at Kunkel & Associates have long had to sign a sexual harassment acknowledgement policy, but now they must also complete online training with a quiz at the end. Employees always have received annual policy reminders and trainings, but recently the company brought in a speaker to give a live presentation about sexual harassment.
At Northeast Iowa Community College, new hires watch video trainings about discrimination, harassment and microaggression, with additional requirements for supervisors. Executive director for risk management Kelly McMahon provides additional webinars and campaigns each year.
She said the college made minor updates to its robust equal opportunity, harassment and nondiscrimination policy in 2018 to address modern forms of harassment including “revenge porn” and distributing private photo or video content.
Budde and McMahon said they’ve seen a positive impact of increased awareness.
“I do think (employees) are being more considerate,” Budde said. “The more we can educate people and be talking about it, the more aware people are about it.”
Studies show sexual harassment is declining in American workplaces overall. One survey from 2019 found that respondents received unwanted sexual attention in the workplace 41% less in 2018 compared to 2016. The study found a 9% decrease in more egregious sexual coercion at work.
Dupaco Community Credit Union’s senior vice president of human resources and training Lisa Bowers and human resources manager Katie McClain said the #MeToo movement did not change how they thought about sexual harassment. Nor have they seen changes in staff behavior. They attributed the consistency to company culture, which they said always has promoted inclusivity and openness.
“It’s really hard to pinpoint where there was a shift in attention to #MeToo,” Bowers said. “Our staff has always been ready to be empathetic and hear things out.”
Dupaco training focuses on “making connections” with both co-workers and clients, giving employees tools to navigate a variety of uncomfortable situations. One training focuses on sexual harassment, which Bowers and McClain stressed is a gender-inclusive issue.
“We’re all advocates for one another,” Bowers said.
Encouraging Self-Advocacy
Despite preventative efforts, discrimination and sexual harassment continue. Companies often have procedures for investigating and addressing such incidents. However, those steps cannot occur unless employees speak up when something feels wrong.
“It doesn’t have to go through a specific path,” Bowers said. “We just want them to feel comfortable sharing where they do.”
Budde and McMahon said women in their workplaces seem more willing to self-advocate since #MeToo began to circulate.
“Women are recognizing they should be as valued as men and they shouldn’t be treated poorly,” McMahon said.
McMahon acknowledged that speaking up can be difficult, especially when the offender is a supervisor. She suggested that employees can shift power dynamics during uncomfortable one-on-ones by finding an excuse to open the door, moving to another area or simply standing up.
Communicating with Male Employees
While #MeToo has reduced harassment in workplaces overall, it’s had some degree of “backlash.” Studies have found an increase in gender discrimination, including increased reluctance to hire attractive women or have one-on-one meetings with female co-workers.
“We’ve had a ton of male staff say ‘I don’t know what to do’” McMahon said.
They’ve inquired about hugging co-workers (ask first) and what to do if they think they unwittingly crossed a line (apologize).
“Communicate and don’t be a jerk,” she said. “You won’t go wrong.”
Budde’s advice is to think about how you would treat your mother or sister.
“Thinking about how you expect other people to treat them is how you should treat other women,” she said.
Strengthening response
As an academic institution long-beholden by the federal Title IX amendment, NICC has always had to be “forward thinking,” McMahon said. The school’s gender discrimination policy is 18 pages long, guiding both behavioral expectations and consequences for staff and students alike.
She said violations, especially seemingly “slight” ones, are taken much more seriously now than at the start of her career.
“Part of it is the lack of tolerance about bad behavior anymore,” McMahon said. “Here and many other places are less accepting and less willing to brush it off.”
Growing intolerance of “bad behavior” nationally has led to severe consequences for several high-profile public figures — including Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Louis C.K.
“For something more severe, it could be grounds for termination,” Budde said. “Lucky for us, we are not dealing with that in our workforce.”
Less egregious offenses might lead to additional training requirements for offenders or mandated counseling. In some cases, professionals said, conflict resolution can be met through communication alone.
McMahon said persistent patterns of inappropriate behavior are just as serious as a one-time “severe” offense. When a co-worker expresses discomfort, the offender must take that as seriously as the employer does.
“Respect that, and learn from it and change,” McMahon said.