Workplaces don’t exist in isolation. Each is tied to a community with its customs and cultures.
This is the place where employees and their families live, and it must be a place where they feel welcome and included if it is going to be a place where they put down roots to become thriving, engaged citizens.
In other words, the workplace and broader community are inextricably linked. Just as employers have a vested interest in making sure their workplaces are welcoming and inclusive, they also can take an active role in supporting communities that are the same.
Working with leaders from many sectors and listening to different voices ensures that efforts to be welcoming to all people are holistic. At the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, for instance, our workshops and training sessions for nonprofit and mid-level business leaders, as well as educators, focus on practical policies and practices they can institute that diversify their staffs and help employees feel included in the workplace culture.
In addition, the C-level executives in our Business Leader Equity Cohort are learning how they can attract and retain a diverse workforce in their organizations and work together to set the tone for a community that is welcoming to all people.
Feelings about workplace culture, though, represent only one measure of an employee’s overall satisfaction. When people struggle to find a deeper sense of belonging — both at work and in the place where they live — they can quickly feel burned out and alienated, potentially leading them to find new jobs or homes.
That’s why it’s equally essential to build communities where all people feel welcome and represented in daily life, from the policies that cities implement, to the art that is displayed celebrating their people.
Studies back up this sentiment. According to the Harvard Business Review, businesses giving back to the community is a cross-generational priority for workers: Eighty-six percent of millennials and 85% of boomers say “it’s important that their work involve ‘giving back’” to the community.
With that in mind, supporting community engagement opportunities is one way employers can satisfy employees’ values about giving back while also establishing a welcoming and inclusive culture.
An example of community engagement that can be mutually beneficial to employers and employees is a Community Foundation partnership with the city of Dubuque to foster an inclusive arts scene. What began as a group under our Inclusive Dubuque initiative has grown into a joint committee with the city to find ways of ensuring that local arts and cultural offerings both reflect Dubuque’s diversity and are accessible to all residents.
The arts represent one facet of a community that can inspire cross-cultural connections and an exchange of ideas. With that in mind, the group of community leaders works with local artists and organizations to find ways of helping all residents see themselves in the city’s arts scene, from public installations to special exhibits.
For instance, the committee explores ways to encourage arts and culture events in more areas of the city, beyond downtown, so more residents have opportunities to experience them. Such conversations can lead to opportunities for businesses to partner with arts organizations, nonprofits and residents and champion the communities where their employees live as places for all people to gather and connect around the arts.
It’s the type of work that can help people from all walks of life feel invested in their community — and feel like their community is invested in them. The roots that people put down, in a city, at a job or anywhere, need to be nurtured, and strong efforts to be welcoming and inclusive can provide the nutrients necessary for those roots to take hold.