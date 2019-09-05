As Andy Schroeder has progressed through his career, he has discovered a talent for fundraising. He has tried to use that gift to help as many organizations as possible, both through his career and as a volunteer.
Schroeder worked in the development office at Clarke University, and as the Director of Development for the Sisters of Charity before joining Prenger Solutions Group as a vice president. At Prenger, Schroeder plans and implements both capital and planned giving campaigns, using his experience in major gift fundraising, strategic plan and creative problem solving.
“God has given me this talent and I want to find ways to utilize the gifts I’ve been given in any way,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder had an early role model for giving back.
“I was inspired by my mom,” he said. “My parents didn’t have the most money, but they were able to make a great impact. They showed me you don’t have to write a big check. You can donate time and energy. We didn’t have a lot when I was younger, but we would help out at church, clean a park, help someone in need. My mom would say we’re going to step up, it’s going to be fun and we’re going to feel good about it.”
One of the highlights of Schroeder’s career was being named the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-States Fundraising Professional of the Year in 2017.
“It was a very special honor from people doing the same kind of work that I do and recognizing that I am doing it well,” Schroeder said. “It’s a humbling experience.”
Schroeder has served on the Dupaco Board of Directors since 2014 and has used his gift of fundraising to help numerous organizations, including Holy Family Catholic Schools, Holy Spirit Parish and Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
“Nonprofits can’t survive without volunteers,” he said. “They can have a great impact. They have made a profound impact on my life and I want to help move the mission forward.”