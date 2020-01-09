“There’s not enough hours in the day” is a common phrase used to describe seemingly all facets of life in the modern world.
Both personally and professionally, trying to assess who and what to prioritize as well as when the best time is for tasks and activities can feel like a time-consuming task in itself, one that occasionally must be re-evaluated almost as fast as it is set.
Yet there is hope for all of us attempting to make the most of the sand falling to the other end of our proverbial hourglasses.
Through understanding and respecting the individual body’s natural daily rhythm, it is possible to set oneself up for success and increase efficiency and productivity, especially professionally.
BIRD’S THE WORD
In the field of chronobiology, the area of science that focuses on natural physiological rhythms, the aim is to research and study a day’s hidden pattern and how that affects an individual’s mood and performance.
In writing his book “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing,” author Daniel Pink, alongside two researchers, spent years analyzing data from more than 700 studies across the disciplines of chronobiology, social psychology, economics and anthropology, to name a few.
Their overarching discovery was that when to do something is just as important as what to do.
And the key to an individual’s productivity is understanding their “chronotype,” or when a person’s daily biological peaks and valleys lie and distributing responsibilities accordingly.
Early chronotypes — those who wake more easily in the morning, are energized during the day and tire by evening — often known as larks. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are late chronotypes — those who rise later in the day, peak in the afternoon and evening and comfortably burn the midnight oil — often known as owls.
“A simple way to think about it is that about 20 percent are owls and about 80 percent of us are not owls,” Pink said.
Additionally, a person can be categorized chronobiologically as what Pink calls a “third bird,” or someone who trends more in a midrange, being not exclusively lark or owl like.
For those who are not owls, Pink recommends structuring analytic work early in the day — tasks such as writing a report or going over the steps of a strategy.
“That kind of work (that) requires vigilance, we’re better off doing early in the day during our peak,” he said, recommending that routine work that “doesn’t require much brain power or creativity” such as answering routine emails be completed during the “trough,” which occurs roughly around midday, and leaving more creative insight work for the daily rebound period in the afternoon.
“For example, brainstorming, we should be doing that during the recovery period when our vigilance is down and our mood is up,” he said.
Conversely, owls should leave their analytic work to later in the afternoon and evening, in correspondence to when their biological peak occurs.
Eric Dregne, business innovation director at Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque, echoed Pink’s explanation saying that he organizes his daily duties around when he is the most and least alert.
“For me, I know I’m very productive in the morning, so I try not to schedule a meeting (during that time),” he said, adding later, “I think when you learn when you work best you can schedule your time accordingly and make sure you’re allocating your time according to what activity suits you.”
PRIORITIZING PROPERLY
Armed with the knowledge of how to master daily productivity, the question of how to prioritize responsibilities can more easily be tackled.
For Creed Waelchli, assistant vice president, specialized insurance division at Cottingham and Butler in Dubuque, tomorrow’s success starts at the end of the current workday.
“What I personally do is I try to start the day before the next day,” he said. “And that’s (by) writing a list of things I need to get done and I want to get done.”
“You’ve got to prioritize so when you walk out at the end of the day you can look at your list and feel like, ‘I did accomplish something today.’”
To help keep him on track, Waelchli recommends setting what he calls a “time budget” for the day.
“What that means is the first hour of the day, I want to do ‘x,’ the second hour of the day, I’m going to do ‘y’ and have regular intervals to check email,” he said, “(Or) maybe it’s come up for air, go for a quick walk, go get a drink of water, but if you can get yourself in some good habits it also helps eliminate time vampires.”
“Time vampires” are Waelchli’s term for activities such as scrolling mindlessly through social media, conversing for an extended period of time with co-workers or other personal or non-work related activities that he feels can “set yourself off on wild goose chases very easily.”
Preparation and planning play a major role in maintaining efficiency throughout the day. It is especially helpful in recovering from life’s inevitable interruptions.
Waelchli and Dregne said that by prioritizing their most important work to earlier in the day, it more readily ensures that what needs to get accomplished, gets accomplished.
“I always do what I want to do the least first because my energy is higher, my focus is higher and that’s typically the most important,” Waelchli added. “So if at the end of the day something’s come up or something has to get bumped, it’s probably going to be the ‘want-to-dos’ rather than the ‘need-to-dos.’”
PROMOTING HEALTHY WORK ENVIRONMENTS
It might seem counter intuitive, but research shows that taking breaks during the workday promotes higher productivity overall, Pink said.
His evidence shows that activities such as spending time among peers conversing about non-work related topics, sitting in a natural setting, allocating time to eat and stay hydrated and, if possible, even getting in a short nap can work wonders for promoting personal health in the workplace.
And for those whose schedules don’t allow for an allotted time for such activities, Pink recommends including breaks as part of everyone’s to-do list. “Treat it with the same sanctity that you would treat anything else.”
Waelchli said that he encourages his co-workers to go for a walk around the office or the block from time to time. He gives himself a small reward for accomplishing a task, joking that he paces his water intake by how efficiently he is getting through a project.
“You gotta walk away from those screens or walk away from the phone for a few minutes,” he said. “It clears your head and helps you reset so you’re not thinking too many things at once.”
The possibility of changing chronotypes, for example “to become a morning person,” should be met with skepticism, Pink said.
“It’s not that malleable,” he said, explaining that genetics and biology don’t support such claims and encourages organizations to reassess and take seriously their employees’ chronotype.
“It’s the nature of our organizations to put the onus on the individual to change him or herself when in fact what we should be doing is changing the environment,” he said. “We should spend more time changing the environment and changing the structure of the organizations than we should trying to get people to change their biology because that’s a fool’s errand.”
For industries such as medicine and manufacturing where there are many overnight or third shift positions, taking breaks are especially important.
In such circumstances, accounting for chronotype can be difficult but Pink recommends manufacturing organizations with overnight production consider what tasks in that time frame can be automated to leave the “things involving humans to when humans are actually awake.”