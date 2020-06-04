For the fifth year in a row, Kunkel and Associates have been named by Integrity Insurance in its Leadership Circle.
Only three insurance agencies in Iowa met Integrity’s criteria based on premium, profitability and growth. Kunkel and Associates is the only Iowa agency to earn a spot in this elite list for the fifth year in a row.
Express Employment Professionals of Dubuque earned top honors at the staffing company’s 37th annual International Leadership Conference.
It received the Century Club awards for excellence and achievements in sales and development. The Century Club was created to recognize, award and honor franchisees who have averaged more than 100 clients billed per week in a single territory for a year.
Lisa Anderson, business development representative, made the Top 50 Sales Team out of 830 offices. The Dubuque office was awarded the Gold Level Circle of Excellence, which recognizes top performing offices in the franchise network.