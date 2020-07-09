Greg Adams, broker/co-owner of Remax Advantage Realty
Greg Adams’ Remax Advantage Realty in Dubuque was founded in 1989. The company provides real estate services to buyers and sellers of residential, new construction, multi-family, commercial and land sales. The company is made up of approximately 30 independent Realtors who strive to provide the highest level of service to clients.
Greg and his wife, Nancy, of Dubuque, have been married for 42 years and have two children and seven grandchildren. Greg and Nancy enjoy golfing, spending time with their grandkids, watching the grandkids’ sporting events and being outside and staying active.
Greg serves on the Board of Directors for Miracle League of Dubuque and the Dubuque Sertoma Club and has previously served on the boards of the YMCA and Hills & Dales.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader? Bob Brissey was my broker when I began my real estate career, and I learned a lot from him that I use today in my business, such as how important it is to train new agents. I have training programs in place to assist any new agents coming to our office. He is a great mentor.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?
There are a few decisions I feel are very important as the leader of the business. Deciding what is best for agent training and marketing for the company are the most critical items I address, and I spend a lot of time researching options. There are many different programs available for training and avenues for advertising that I really work to determine what will be the most beneficial for agents and what marketing provides the most impact for dollars spent.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening? Our company has approximately 30 independent contracts and five employees and we have been about this same size for more than 20 years. We will never get big enough to lose the personal touch and personal connections and interactions with the agents. I have an open-door policy where any agent can come into my office to discuss a question, problem or just talk about their day. I feel the inspiration for the work we do comes from everyone involved with our company. We have weekly meetings where we share ideas and what is working well. Everyone here is very supportive and encouraging of each other. We value each other’s input and have a very positive dynamic and energy in the office.
What is more important to your organization – mission, core values or vision? Our mission to help our clients in all their real estate needs. Our core values guide how we run our business and treat each customer. Everything we do is centered around the best interests for the client.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess? I believe respect is the most important characteristic a leader can have. I find treating everybody with respect creates a positive working environment. The two words I use the most commonly each day are ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’.
What advice to do you have for future leaders? You need to recognize the value of everyone around you. Everyone in the company has special talents and qualities and it is your job to channel the best qualities and talents from those around you. Leaders also need to listen to others and learn from them. Your job is also to keep up to date on the latest trends and technology in your field so that you stay ahead of the curve and don’t fall behind. If you aren’t constantly learning and changing, then you are falling behind.
What lessons can leaders take away from the current pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic we are living in has really caused everyone to look at what we do, how we do it and how to be safe while doing it. Businesses have to be adaptive and creative, and willing to change to address the situation as it changes.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader? My favorite part of being a leader is watching other agents in my office grow and be even more successful than they thought they could be. I can see the training and work I put into each person truly pay off for them and it is very rewarding. I get to create an environment and culture of growth in the office.
I also enjoy the flexibility that being the leader allows. I have built a great team and support staff in the office that are there to support the agents when I am not able to be. I know the office is well run and the agents are taken care of.