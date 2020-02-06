At Marco’s Italian and American Foods, consistency is the name of the game.
“Our motto is consistency, keep things the same and just work hard,” said Frank Cannavo, one of the owners of the restaurant that is celebrating its 60th anniversary in downtown Dubuque. “We’re an old-school family restaurant, not trying to be anything more or anything less.”
Ever since Frank’s uncle Marco Giunta opened Marco’s in 1960 with his wife, Carmela Cannavo, the business has been a family affair.
After waiting tables and delivering pizzas as a teenager, Frank, 45, now owns the business with his cousin Franco Cannavo, 58.
In an industry in which Frank said restaurants always try to one-up each other with exotic offerings, Marco’s works hard to keep it old school. Everything is made from scratch in-house, from meatballs to the restaurant’s famous pizza and hot spaghetti.
Nothing is ever frozen, meaning that sometimes popular dishes will run out. Frank said younger employees accustomed to technology sometimes shake their heads at the restaurant’s old-fashioned ways.
The 60-year run seems to show that the family-owned business is doing something right, not to mention the accolades that Marco’s has received through the years. They have been recognized in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Washington Post. Famous customers have graced the restaurant, as well, including former late-night television host Jay Leno in 2006.
“(He) picked up a pizza himself at the restaurant and sent us an autographed picture saying, ‘Best pizza ever,’” said Frank. “People still talk about that.”
He said positive recognition always makes the team proud, “especially when it’s an NBC letter,” but praise from local customers means just as much.
“They pop their heads into the kitchen and say, ‘Great meal,’ and it makes you feel good,” he said. “We wouldn’t be around for 60 years without the customers coming here.”
Franco agreed.
“The customers are like family,” he said. “We treat them like family, and they treat us the same.”
Andy Schroeder has been a Marco’s regular for more than 35 years. As a kid, he went with his dad to pick up a pizza at least once per week and enjoyed a kiddie cocktail at the bar while they waited. He remembers chatting with Frank and his dad, Carmelo, in the kitchen.
Now, he carries on the tradition with his children, ages 11 and 13, and pops into the kitchen to catch up on sports and family news with Frank.
“It’s a family environment, and who they are today is who they were 60 years ago,” he said. “Frank is doing exactly what his dad did, and the way the siblings and cousins have kept the business in the family for generations emulates what Marco’s has done for our family.”
The restaurant also is a family tradition for Jane Roussel, who started coming to Marco’s more than 20 years ago with her parents, Jerry and Bonnie. Though Bonnie died in 2019, Jane and her father stop in at least once per week.
“We have a standing reservation,” she said.
During the past 60 years, the Giuntas and Cannavos have watched the local restaurant scene change dramatically.
Of course, prices were lower in the early years. Frank recalls an early menu that priced a pizza at $1.25.
The restaurant’s delivery service, now commonplace in the industry, was a novelty in the 1960s, and the increase in franchise restaurants also caused ripples in the industry for small, family-owned businesses.
But even as the arrival of new chain restaurants to Dubuque has sparked enthusiasm, Marco’s maintains a strong following. Schroeder attributed this to the restaurant’s emphasis on quality.
“They’ve been able to maintain such a high level of service and quality that over the course of time, even with (the demand) for fast, cheap food, people go to Marco’s because they’ve been able to maintain that consistency,” he said. “It’s not just a bunch of people in a kitchen cooking. They come out and walk through the dining room to make sure people are enjoying their food.”
Roussel agreed that the restaurant’s “personal touch” is what keeps her coming back.
“They’re part of the community, so they care about the community, so they get to know their customers and they really care that people like what they’re serving,” she said. “That’s what’s nice about a family-owned business — you’re not just a number. They have that at-home feeling.”
Marco’s might face more changes in the near future, as city officials focus on the Central Avenue corridor. The plans being discussed include improving lighting and converting Central Avenue from a one-way street to two-way traffic.
Frank and Franco plan to take these changes in stride.
“If lighting and all that gets improved down here, I think that refurbishing is going to go a long way to improving how people view the area down here, changing people’s mentality,” Frank said.
Even as their neighborhood and industry change around them, Frank and Franco don’t plan any drastic updates at Marco’s. They said the simplicity and unchanging style are what keep the customers coming back.
“We have customers come in and tell us, ‘Man, you guys better not change a thing,’” Frank said. “It’s nostalgic.”
Roussel agreed that the restaurant’s consistency is part of its charm.
“You walk into that dining area, and it hasn’t changed since Mom and Dad were there in 1961,” she said. “Same atmosphere, same good food and same good people.”