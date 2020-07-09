Clarke University recently has started a series of career development classes.
CareerPLUS targets a way for individuals to acquire professional skills in a micro course situation.
According to a press release, CareerPLUS courses can be taken as standalone professional development opportunities, stacked to earn digital badges and/or applied toward an online degree through Clarke University.
The courses take place online and are self-paced.
August classes are Be Seen: Developing Your Personal Brand, Inclusive Workplace Strategies and Navigating Change.
September classes are: Understanding Diversity to Build Empathy; Balancing Life and Career and Courageous Conversations.
Cost is $175 per micro course. Discounts are available when registering for two or more. For more information, visit clarke.edu/careerplus.