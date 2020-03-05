Michael Fullan knew that efficiencies could be garnered by rebranding three companies under one brand. He also knew that rebranding is a process and employee involvement is key. “When rebranding a business, it’s important to take time and have a deep understanding of the process,” explained Fullan. “Involve the employees as they represent the brand. You need buy-in from the employees for the rebrand to be successful.” Fullan, vice president of business development, was instrumental in rebranding what had been three companies under one unified brand — Hodge, in 2016. The original companies — TM Logistics, Hodge Material Handling and Walter Development focused on developing land for new warehouses, engineering the warehouse infrastructure and optimizing materials handling and logistics. Hodge continues to offer all of these services under the single brand. The family-owned company was started in 1958 by Walter Hodge Sr. and his son Walter “Butch” Hodge. Company CEO Tim Hodge and President Mike Hodge are grandsons of Hodge Sr. and sons of “Butch” Hodge. Now, in the fourth generation of family ownership, Tim’s son Zach Hodge and Tim’s daughter Jordan Fullan (Michael’s wife) and their spouses have leadership roles within the company. The company employs 800 people; no jobs were lost in the rebrand.
What is Rebranding?
According to the Collins Dictionary, rebranding is the process of giving a product or an organization a new image in order to make it more attractive or successful. Rebranding can be accomplished by changing the company name and combining internal systems as is the case with Hodge, or it could simply be updating the logo.
Preplanning a Rebrand
Rebranding isn’t something that happens overnight. Fullan and his team worked with Gigantic, a Dubuque-based digital branding agency for several months starting in 2015 before the rebrand launched in summer 2016. “The leadership at Hodge was as committed to the rebranding process as any group we’ve worked with,” said Sean Murphy, partner at Gigantic. “One thing we’ve learned over the years, rebranding cannot just be something that someone in marketing decides needs to be done and imposes on everyone. It must be supported and facilitated from the top down. If leadership is not on the same page and behind the process, it’s destined to fail.” “One of the processes we’re a huge proponent of is a ‘touch-point’ audit which is any experience or material that a current or potential customer, employee, vendor, or partner might interact with. This may include the way the phone is answered, the company’s website and marketing materials, follow-up emails, etc. Each touch-point informs people’s perception of a company. Branding is all about understanding and articulating your message to influence that perception,” Murphy said.
The Phases to Rebranding
Murphy shared the rebranding phases used at Gigantic:
- Vision Foundation (understand). Brand Development (translate). Internal Launch (internal buy-in). External Launch (external promotion). Digital Presence (ongoing support). Brand Application (ongoing support). Brand Expansion (future goals).
“Not every brand needs to go through each phase, but we have found we create a stronger, more authentic brand when we take clients through the full process,” said Murphy.
Putting the Phases to Rebranding in Action
Fullan and Murphy emphasized the importance of getting internal feedback by involving employees/stakeholders early in the process, in order to take their needs and wants into account as you develop the foundation of the brand. “When you talk to the people who have to live and “be” the brand on a daily basis, you create a more truthful, effective brand,” Murphy said. To gain internal feedback, leadership at the three companies that would become Hodge met with 100 employees for 15-20 minutes each. Leadership used a list of questions to inquire if the rebrand made sense to the employees. “We had three different websites to maintain along with three different marketing strategies and three core functional departments such as accounting and billing. With the rebrand, we have one website, one marketing strategy and have combined the core functional departments under one umbrella. Our employees saw the value in the rebrand and how it provided efficiencies in our systems,” Fullan said. In addition to meeting with employees, clients, vendors and partners of each of the three companies were interviewed as part of the Vision Foundation phase. The findings of the interviews along with recommendations from Gigantic were funneled into a Vision document that would help define the direction of the rebrand. The Brand Development phase for Hodge was extensive and thorough. Based on the results, the decision was made to combine the companies under one cohesive brand — Hodge. “We determined because Hodge was a better known name in the Dubuque-area that would become our new brand. Our customers didn’t realize that the original companies were the same company until the rebrand occurred,” Fullan said. Next, Murphy and the team at Gigantic worked with leadership to launch the brand internally by educating all of the HODGE employees on the new brand and coaching them on how to live and communicate the brand externally. “We armed employees with the materials and language to be the best brand ambassadors before anyone outside of the company interacted with the brand,” explained Murphy. Once the brand launched internally, it was officially launched externally. “We developed specific launch strategies to target differing personas, educating and exposing them to the brand in meaningful ways. We created resources to answer questions, calm any anxiety and generate excitement,” Murphy said. One way to generate excitement was to create a video with CEO Tim Hodge narrating the rebrand over video of Hodge services played. The video is available at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=inXomBDFhlw. A social media campaign and a micro website with FAQs where customers could learn about the rebrand were also part of the external launch.
Recent National Rebrands
The trend in rebranding is to go with one-word names, such as HODGE did. National brands have shortened their name; Dunkin Donuts now is Dunkin as they want to be known for more than just doughnuts. Weight Watchers is now WW, and uses Oprah as their spokesperson to attract a younger demographic. Bank of America, which owns Merrill Lynch, dropped Lynch and is now Merrill. In 2018, IHOP briefly rebranded to IHOB in order to introduce a new burger line.
Ever Evolving Rebrand
“A rebrand is an ongoing process, it’s always evolving, it never really stops,” Fullan said. “Even after four years, we are still tweaking things and improving the brand to ensure our staff and customers are getting the best Hodge has to offer.”