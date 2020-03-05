MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented its annual awards for 2019.
Winners were named in four categories:
New construction: City of Monticello, for Willow Park Trail and other projects.
Renovation: The Prescription Shoppe and Family Chiropractic, both for interior improvements.
Economic development: Bradley & Riley PC, for the purchase of Shimanek, Shimanek & Bowman, and Frontier Feeds, for the purchase by Jim Heavens from previous owners Bruce and Nancy Smith.
Community service: BE Fitness and Yoga Center, for efforts to bring back the Panther Prowl 5K, and WIN-Monticello, for organizing multiple events during 2019.
Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque was named one of 24 winners of the inaugural round of the Tipping Point Challenge, a national innovation and quality improvement challenge sponsored by the Center to Advance Palliative Care and the John A. Hartford Foundation.
The goal of the challenge is to help health care organizations expand the ability to effectively care for seriously ill patients by enhancing skills among clinicians in all medical specialties treating serious illness. These include communication, pain management, and symptom management skills directed at the complex needs of people living with serious illnesses.
Stonehill launched its Palliative Care program in 2019 and has a dedicated Palliative Care Unit.