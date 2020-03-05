DYERSVILLE, IOWA — Country radio station 99.3 KDST was named the 2019 Business of the Year during the annual Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting this week.
The award dates back to 2006. Each year, five finalists are named before a winner is unveiled.
“We just found that there are a lot of great businesses that do great things and we want everyone to be aware,” said chamber Executive Director Karla Thompson in a press release. “We want this to be an elite award because it’s a big deal.”
More than 200 people attended the event, held this year in New Vienna.
A Dubuque credit union has donated $1.3 million to a state foundation to establish a fund to support organizations serving vulnerable communities in Iowa.
DuTrac Community Credit Union announced the donation to Iowa Credit Union Foundation. The money will establish the DuTrac Community Credit Union Fund, a donor-advised fund overseen by the state foundation.
The money will allow the credit union to offer support to communities and populations in need while also investing the funds so they grow over time, according to a press release.
“Our vision for the DuTrac Fund is that we will be able to help vulnerable communities in our state,” said DuTrac CEO Andrew Hawkinson in the release. “If there is a natural disaster anywhere in Iowa, we want to be able to quickly get funds there to help.”
The donation is the largest made to Iowa Credit Union Foundation, the release stated.
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce honored local individuals, organizations and businesses.
The organization held its annual banquet, attended by 96 guests, at Vesperman Farms.
Awards given during the event were:
Educator of the Year: Eric Mumm.
Citizen of the Year: Kris Wolf.
Lifetime Achievement Award: John Hoch.
Nonprofit of the Year: Grant County Historical Society.
Business Improvement of the Year: New Building Royal Bank.
Business Improvement — Remodel of the Year: Midwest Title Corporation.
New Business of the Year: Eastman Cartwright Home.
Business of the Year: Peoples State Bank.
Business Leader of the Year: Kyle Vesperman.
Angela Mozena opened Mozena Realty Group located at 196 Bluff St., Dubuque.
She has been involved in real estate since 1990. She also recently earned the commitment to Excellence Endorsement for dedication to practicing business at the highest professional standards from the National Association of Realtors.
Gabriel Mozena has joined the company. He recently earned his bachelor degree in finance from the Tippie College of Business.