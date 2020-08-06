Types of child care providers

Licensed centers: Typically cares for dozens of children (amount varies by license) and includes before and after school programs. Iowa has about 1,500 licensed centers.

Child development homes: People providing regulated child care in their homes. There are three categories of development homes; Home A, B or C depending on capacity and ratio of staff to children. Those serving more than five children are required to register for licensing. A home-provider’s preschool age children and younger are included in the legal capacity.

Child care home: People providing child care in their home for up to five children. Not required to be registered, but has the option to do so.

For additional information about the state requirements for each type of child care provider, visit: ccmis.dhs.state.ia.us/provider portal/ChildCareRequirements.aspx.

Source: Iowa Department of Human Services