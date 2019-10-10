Biodiesel firm honored

Western Dubuque Biodiesel has received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for achieving 1 million hours with zero lost-time accidents.

Opened in 2006, the Farley, Iowa, biodiesel production plant can produce 30 million gallons per year. OSHA regularly recognizes companies that achieve safety standards. “This award is a credit to the great team we have in Farley,” said general manager Tom Brooks in a press release. “Our entire organization understands the importance of creating a safe work environment so everyone can go home to their families safe every night.

