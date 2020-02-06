The Medical Associates Psychiatry and Psychology Department has begun to offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.
It is a non-invasive treatment where a series of magnetic pulses are delivered to stimulate nerve cells in a part of the brain controlling mood, which often is underactive in patients with depression. Repeated stimulation of this part of the brain has proven to produce an antidepressant effect in people suffering from depression.
It is a safe procedure with high tolerability and it does not affect cognitive function. TMS Treatments do not bring about the side effects typically experienced with antidepressants, such as weight gain and sexual dysfunction. It is covered by most insurance providers.