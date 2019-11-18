News in your town

Czechs to impose 7% tax on global internet giants

Kylie Jenner sells stake in beauty empire to CoverGirl owner

Yogurt sales sour as US breakfast culture changes

T-Mobile says Sievert to become CEO in May 2020

How to keep an audience awake during your next PowerPoint

US draws fewer new foreign students for 3rd straight year

Building the workforce of the future means developing community supports to help youth thrive

Yahoo Japan, Line to merge business to form online giant

Biz Buzz: Dubuque store closing; local resort begins projects; discount store being built; longtime dentist retires