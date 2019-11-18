For local employers, today’s youth are members of tomorrow’s workforce.
Ensuring that all young people have access to employment opportunities early on is essential to helping them start their careers on a solid foundation and building an inclusive talent pool that can meet the needs of Dubuque’s employers.
In Dubuque, we are fortunate to have an excellent K-12 education system and several institutes of higher education that are preparing teens and young adults for the workforce. However, many youth need additional supports to stay engaged with the community and fulfill their potential to be valued workers who help the local economy thrive.
Sometimes, a mistake in a person’s younger years can have a ripple effect on employment later in life. Youth involved with the criminal justice system can struggle with work as they get older, even if they are motivated to hold steady jobs. This is particularly true for youth who experience substance use, brain health challenges and other factors: Poor access to supports in the community can have negative repercussions as young people seek to become working adults.
One solution to this challenge is a non-punitive alternative to the traditional juvenile justice system that focuses on accountability and addressing underlying factors that lead to youth delinquency. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Restorative Strategies initiative is one such mechanism, offering a way for the community as a whole to address harm that youth have committed and support the development of competencies that can carry them through life.
In other U.S. communities — and around the world — similar programs have had positive impacts. In neighboring Wisconsin, Barron County’s program led to a 49% decrease in violent juvenile offenses and 45% decrease in the overall juvenile arrest rates, according to a 2007 University of Wisconsin study.
For 30 years, New Zealand has taken a nationwide, family-focused restorative approach that has been so effective that juvenile detention facilities have been shuttered. Today, juvenile incarceration is almost obsolete for crimes other than homicides, and 70% of youth participants have no further contacts with the justice system.
Such an approach requires collaboration across many sectors of the community and can set youth on a path to becoming productive citizens and finding future success.
The restorative process begins when police receive a call regarding a youth. They generate a report that is sent to the Dubuque County Juvenile Court Services for intake, and both agencies determine if the case is a good fit for the Restorative Strategies program based on factors like the type of offense, severity of the offense and the youth’s previous record.
Once a case is referred, a volunteer-led restorative conference brings together the youth responsible with those they have harmed, along with representatives of other agencies, such as police and educators. During the conference, all parties discuss the harm, its impact and strategies for repairing it. Everyone then comes to an agreement for reparation, and youth receive follow-up support to help complete it.
During the process, it is imperative to look at the whole picture of the youth referred. Through conversation, it’s common to learn about their unique needs or those of their families. With this information, the parties involved can determine what resources are needed to address not only the harm but also underlying factors to prevent recidivism.
One of the needs can be transition into the workforce. Often, youth want to work but have no idea of how to seek employment or keep their jobs. Restorative Strategies can bridge employment resources with youth who might have a skill or passion for a specific type of work. As the initiative grows, a goal is to develop a job-mentoring program that can connect youth to experienced adult role models to teach job skills and provide follow-up to ensure successful job placement.
Youth who are engaged with their community and develop solid relationships can succeed in their adult development. A focus on ensuring that all young people have access to opportunities that support their transition to adulthood is essential to building a generation of community members who are prepared to power our local economy, lead our institutions and help Dubuque thrive for years to come.