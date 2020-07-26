Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell, Random House
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
5. Peace Talks, Jim Butcher, Ace
6. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
7. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
11. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. A Burning, Megha Majumdar, Knopf
13. Friends and Strangers, J. Courtney Sullivan, Knopf
14. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
15. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
10. Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close, Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman, S&S
11. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
12. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
15. Countdown 1945, Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal, Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, et al., First Second
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
11. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
12. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
13. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
3. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
4. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
5. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
7. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
8. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
9. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
10. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
11. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
12. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
13. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Basic Books
14. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
Mass Market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
6. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
4. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
11. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
12. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
14. Doodleville, Chad Sell, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
4. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
8. All American Boys, Jason Reynolds, Brendan Kiely, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
9. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. You Should See Me in a Crown, Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
11. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. The Extraordinaries, TJ Klune, Tor Teen
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
15. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
6. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
7. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
8. Let’s Talk About Race, Julius Lester, Karen Barbour (Illus.), Harper
9. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
13. Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Kokila
14. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
15. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
Children's Series
1. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop