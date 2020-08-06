News in your town

As local cattle producers struggle, beef market consolidation comes into focus

Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve rich in nature, history

2 more deaths and 41 COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dubuque council to discuss mask mandate, reducing capacity at bars, restaurants, gyms

Wisconsin sees increase in absentee ballot requests ahead of primary

East Dubuque mayor cancels car shows, wing crawl, other public events

Aiming at squirrel on porch, woman nearly shoots neighbor in Maquoketa, authorities say

Dyersville hopeful they will come to new 'If You Build It' exhibit