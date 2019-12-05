Regrets? We all have them. In my financial planning practice, I hear regrets from clients on a variety of topics. Sometimes our best teacher is listening to other’s regrets and learning how to avoid repeating them.
Long-term regrets can stem from actions we’ve taken over time that we look back on and realize we made a mistake that we no longer have the ability to correct.
The most common regrets I hear from clients later in life – and tips for how to avoid the same pitfalls – are:
My spouse and I should have discussed our finances more: This is a more common area of regret among couples. For many, it might stem from the conflict that can come with not identifying your goals and aligning your savings and expenses accordingly. This can lead to conflict about spending habits along with a mismatch about priorities.
The result might be that people simply go through the motions, and life happens to them, good or bad. They might take on too much debt or not save enough for retirement. A formal financial plan can be a powerful tool for setting priorities and communicating the wishes of each spouse.
Some of my favorite moments in planning are when each person in a couple expresses their desires in life. It’s a chance for each person to dream, and for the other to truly hear why various goals and expenses are important to their significant other. When this happens, the couple often realizes they have different visions.
Through conversation and financial planning, the couple often is able to resolve those differences and use teamwork to align on a road map to move forward. In my experience, nearly all couples who regularly plan their finances are more content in their confidence that they will have enough money saved for retirement than those who do not.
I should have saved more outside of my retirement plan: This regret can have many sides to it. Not saving outside of retirement plans might leave little financial flexibility in life. First and foremost, many couples might regret not having emergency savings set aside. The loss of a job, health issue or unforeseen expense can create significant stress on the family if and when no emergency funds are available.
Starting over in a new career or starting a business also can be a challenge if all your investment assets are tied up in retirement plans. Changing careers will likely require taking a step back financially. Starting a business will require you to invest capital during a time when you might not be taking a salary. For some, these dreams might go unrealized without a source of non-retirement savings.
Saving even a little outside of retirement plans can add up over time, so it’s never too late to start a separate fund to use toward a key goal or emergency fund. And, holding assets both within a retirement plan and outside in a taxable investment account might provide greater tax flexibility in retirement, if all requirements are met.
I should have protected my family better: Another common regret is failing to carry enough insurance to cover major life events, such as a premature death or a disability that affects the income your family relies on every day. It also is not uncommon for retirees to start thinking about long-term care insurance to cover health expenses in their later years, only to find out the cost has risen so far that it is no longer affordable.
In other cases, health issues could impact the underwriting and make insurance unaffordable. One needs to apply early enough or maintain one’s health to help increase the odds of keeping insurance more affordable.
Protecting your family also includes having the right legal documents in place. The lack of an estate plan – which could include a last will and testament, proper beneficiary designations or a trust for larger estates – can present significant challenges for surviving spouses and other family after the passing of a loved one.
Managing probate can be a time consuming and overwhelming process that might be avoided through beneficiary designations and the use of trusts for holding non-retirement assets. Trusts also might provide a way to protect assets for children and grandchildren, if all requirements are met.
The stress on surviving spouses to understand and manage the family’s assets can be substantial, especially without proper planning. We believe it is important that couples and families discuss money matters at least annually, even when finances are well-established. And, consolidation of accounts and providers might be an important simplification step. Identifying a valued adviser to help coordinate with your tax and legal experts and serve as a go-to resource for the family can provide greater piece of mind as you make these often-complicated decisions.
In my practice I have seen a variety of financial regrets. And from this experience I can tell you that whether you experienced financial regrets yourself or are seeking to learn from others, there are steps you can take to feel more financially confident. The key is to identify past and potential pitfalls early to help you make a plan to solidify your financial foundation today.
This information is being provided only as a general source of information and is not intended to be the primary basis for investment decisions. It should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of an individual investor. Please seek the advice of a financial adviser regarding your particular financial concerns. Consult with your tax adviser or attorney regarding specific tax issues.