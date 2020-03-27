News in your town

US consumer spending up modest 0.2% in February

Vietnam orders non-essential businesses to close for 2 weeks

Dubuque chamber of commerce calls for delay of Five Flags vote

Iowa governor adds bookstores, clothing shops, florists to list of mandatory closures

Local farmers say National Ag Week shines spotlight on industry's economic impact

Staying stocked: Local businesses work overtime to get supplies to meet customers' demand

Deere & Co. officials: Dubuque employee likely infected with COVID-19