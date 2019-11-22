News in your town

1 fine, 1 suspension for 2 Dubuque businesses that sold alcohol to minors

US regulators bar govt telecom funds for Huawei, ZTE

Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

European Central Bank chief asks governments to help growth

How GM ended up suing its crosstown rival

Some Iowa farmers back crop buffer law to protect water

In a first, IBM’s computer debater faces off against itself

U.S. home sales rose 1.9% last month, lifted by lower rates

Farage tells UK voters his party is not just about Brexit

China raises estimate of economy’s size following census

GM recalls 640,000 pickups because seat belts can cause fires

China insists trade talks with U.S. continue

When parents feel like chauffeurs, companies step in

US home sales rose 1.9% last month, lifted by lower rates

Where parents feel like chauffeurs, companies step in

UK’s Labour promises radical change if it wins election

Macy's cuts outlook for the year with holidays around corner

Crescent Electric's president/CEO to retire

CORRECTED: Jury finds local nursing home negligent, awards $700,000 to family in wake of woman's death

Local markets

Business News in Brief

Iconic singer hopes to close financing gap for African women

Wine woes: Tariffs, Brexit cloud French Beaujolais season

Fake doctors, misleading claims drive OxyContin China sales

Iconic singer hopes to close financing gap for African women

Fake doctors, misleading claims drive OxyContin China sales

Wine woes: Tariffs, Brexit cloud French Beaujolais season

GM sues Fiat Chrysler over union bribes

Fed minutes: Officials felt 3 cuts this year could be enough

Where to look for help with state/local laws, regulations

Crescent Electric's president/CEO to retire

Uber to let users record audio of rides in Brazil, Mexico

Lowe's 3rd quarter profit buoyed by strong economy; lifts outlook

Target bursts into the holiday season with a bang

E-commerce giant Alibaba raises $11 billion in share listing

'Projects that are game-changers:' Dubuque Dream Center, art museum each land $150,000 from DRA

Local markets

Kohl's reduces annual profit outlook heading into holidays

Despite free-flowing kombucha, WeWork tenants feel unease

GateHouse, Gannett join, become largest U.S. newspaper chain

Google’s do-good arm tries to make up for everything else