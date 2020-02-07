News in your town

US employers add a strong 225,000 jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

Productivity sees best gain in 9 years

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

Its Wuhan plants shut, Honda reports quarterly profit drop

Record US sales of Ram boost Fiat Chrysler's earnings

US mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan lowest in 3 years

China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce

FDA crackdown on vaping flavors has blind spot: disposables

China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce

Yum Brands ends 2019 strong, but China virus could cut sales

Huawei, guarding US business, says Verizon violated patents

China cuts tariffs on $75 billion of US imports in trade truce

US productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

Kellogg: 4th quarter earnings snapshot

Twitter: 4th quarter earnings snapshot

Germany sees hefty drop in factory orders in December

New Dubuque restaurant offers 'late-night food you can walk to'

Employers’ dream of controlling health costs turns to workers’ sleep

Remember these healthy business travel hacks

Resolution: Make state and local tax a priority in 2020

Meet a Local Leader: Andrew Butler

6 decades of success: Marco's restaurant continues to serve as Dubuque staple

Stay healthy traveling on business

Continuing to work while going through cancer treatment? These tips can help

Executive moves

What will the U.S. look like in 2030?

GreenState continues tradition

Biz local

Medical Associates offers new service

Biz local

As internet usage increases so do opportunities for cybercriminals

Biz people

Business news in brief

Local markets

US stocks extend rally; S&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs

LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

GM churns out profit in 2019 despite strike, slumping sales

US services companies grew at a slightly faster pace

L.L. Bean is cutting 200 jobs and closing a call center

US trade deficit drops 1.7% last year to $616.8 billion

Merck to spin off assets with $6.5 billion in sales; 4th quarter profit up