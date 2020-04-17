News in your town

Iowa unemployment rate increases to 3.7% in March -- but real bump expected for April

National economies under duress; a plea for help from retail

1,900 in Dubuque County file new unemployment claims; 7,800 total in 4 weeks

Tokyo Games won't provide much economic stimulus for Japan

UK broadens two key schemes to limit lockdown's economic hit

US long-term mortgage rates hover near low; 30-year at 3.31%

Stocks climb as pandemic winners pull away on Wall Street

Small business lending program on hold after reaching limit

Evers tells Trump Wisconsin faces $2 billion in losses

Oil and gas giant Shell targets 'net zero' emissions by 2050

US home construction collapsed 22.3% in March

5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as U.S. layoffs spread

Hit by the virus and weighing a raid on your 401(k)? Beware

Asia today: Japan expands emergency; China denies allegation