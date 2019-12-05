With the holiday season in full swing, here are some tips on what not to do before closing on a house. These tips apply all year, but during the high-spend holiday season, it is critical to avoid mistakes that could cost you your mortgage approval.
What NOT to do before closing on a house
After getting your pre-approval letter, it’s to be expected that you’ll be excited about what the future will bring.
After that initial celebration, your next thoughts will probably be about closing, moving and filling your home. New house, new furniture — it makes sense. You might be asking: Can I use my credit card while buying a house?
Credit? Stay away
Any good loan officer will tell you to steer clear of additional credit card debt as much as possible.
When using your credit card, you’ve increased your credit utilization, which has an impact on your overall credit score and can have a significant impact on your loan’s approval.
Credit card utilization refers to how much of your available credit you use at any given time. You can figure out your rate by dividing your credit card balances by your credit card limits. The resulting percentage is a component used by most of the credit scoring models because it’s often correlated with lending risk.
It’s recommended that you keep your overall credit card utilization at less than 30%. Keep in mind that even if you pay your balance in full each month, your monthly statement balance will typically report to the credit bureaus. Meaning if you only have one credit card with a limit of $1,000, and spent $900 on holiday gifts, you will be at a 90% credit utilization, regardless if you pay this in full by the due date.
Let’s imagine you have a pre-approval based on one credit score, and now have a different score. It could change whether you get the final approval on your financing.
It could be argued that if you’re spending a minimal amount, like $5-$20, you’ll be in the clear, but if you’re thinking of spending big on furniture, think again.
Save your savings
Don’t get flashy too soon. It can be easy to get swept away in the holiday spirit and want to spend. However, many forget (or just don’t realize) there are many fees that come with a new mortgage. (Tip: Make sure that your loan officer is getting you a detailed estimated of fees at the time of pre-approval.)
Then ask yourself, do you need the 40-pound turkey versus the 20-pound one? Don’t deplete your savings on turkeys, decorations and gifts when it should be going toward the down payment and closing costs of your upcoming home.
Have you made a list? And checked it twice?
It is crucial to budget when spending increases during the holidays. Know the costs for your mortgage. Your loan officer can explain them to you.
There are several fees involved, and you’ll want to know as soon as possible what funds you should have set aside for your respective celebrations. If you need a printable holiday budget, America Saves offers a PDF referenced below.
The holidays are a fun and exciting time but come with a lot of spending. If you’re in the middle of buying a home, keep these tips in mind when going to swipe your credit card for your next purchase. Be in the know and don’t let these possible slip-ups cost you your home.
America Saves budget: tinyurl.com/y2p6defa