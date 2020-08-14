News in your town

Authorities: Body pulled from river in Missouri confirmed as rural Galena woman

City of Platteville accepting applications for outdoor bar, restaurant seating

18 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; Jackson County up 5, Clayton County up 4

Bulls fire Boylen after missing playoffs again

Officials: Dump of spoiled milk leads to fish kill in Iowa

Dubuque chamber asks for removal of provision in mask mandate

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Slew of church abuse lawsuits hinges on state court decision

Brits mulling swift return from France after quarantine move

TH EXCLUSIVE: State offers new explanation of COVID-19 data methods; sizable discrepancies remain

Racial equity, poverty reduction centerpiece of Dubuque council priorities

Police: Wielding knives, Dubuque man threatens to kill roommates for not drinking with him

15 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 6 more in Grant County

Area educators stressed about teaching in a pandemic now can find some relief

Platteville School District to proceed with contracted police officer