News in your town

Trump objects to counting thousands of Wisconsin ballots

Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID-19 aid this year

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, among lowest in U.S.

Evers calls meeting on virus with GOP leaders 'productive'

Iowa tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases; 141 more, 1 death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Maquoketa Walmart to temporarily close for sanitizing

Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa

Illinois man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves

Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglass and lots of ballots

Georgia secretary of state to certify election for Biden

Mnuchin denies he's trying to hinder incoming administration

Walk-through event canceled, but Reflections in Park in Dubuque still open to vehicles

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Local colleges promote tutoring to strengthen online learning

'The perfect storm:' COVID-19 could be affecting drug use in Iowa

Dubuque public schools temporarily moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving

Authorities: Man pulls knife on electrical worker in Dyersville