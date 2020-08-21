News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

FEMA aid approved for Linn County for derecho damage

Watchdog: Census lacks door knockers needed for 2020 count

1 in 5 nursing homes short on PPE and staff in virus rebound

1 injured when UTV rear-ended by vehicle near Shullsburg

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in July

Regional blood center adds Dubuque donation day to help address derecho impacts

13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Clayton County

UD crews lend hand to Iowa college's staff dealing with derecho damage

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, but details no plan

TH EXCLUSIVE: Iowa health director defends sharing flawed COVID-19 data, addresses other remaining inconsistencies

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Police: Man arrested for 8th OWI outside of Hazel Green

State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Sept. 3 hearing set in case challenging Iowa schools mandate

A firefighter's last call: Late Galena Territory volunteer honored

American Airlines to drop October flights to Dubuque, 14 other cities

Police: Motorist twice punches man during road-rage incident in Dubuque

With masks, temperature checks, college students return to Dubuque amid pandemic

18 more COVID-19 cases, another related death in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Steeple at former St. Mary's Church named for devout donor