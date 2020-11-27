News in your town

COVID-19 thins Black Friday crowds in Dubuque as retailers try to capitalize on holiday shopping

Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online

Part of Loras Blvd. closed for emergency water main repair

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Police: Dubuque woman charged with theft of $17,000 in forged checks

US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

23 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 related death in Jackson County