CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Mexico claims success in stopping migrants; activists say no

Former public defender, Dubuque County magistrate reprimanded by Iowa Supreme Court

Dubuque-area law enforcement officials take to the rooftops to support Special Olympics

Completion nearing for both SW Arterial interchanges, reopening of Seippel Road

With fewer homes sold locally, prices climbing in tri-state area

Man suing Dubuque police for illegal search that led to arrest

US adds a modest 130,000 jobs in August amid trade war

C-SPAN Bus rolls into Dubuque to kick off tour of battleground states

UW-P leaders depart for Japan on state trade mission

Police release details on man hit by train in PDC

Authorities not stumped by case of stolen Dubuque County trees, as arrest made

New Vienna Tractor Pull to benefit family of local man suffering from MS

Flashback Friday: Hall of Fame Dubuque sportscaster 'Red' McAleece dies in 1984