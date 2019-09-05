I usually read the New York Times to find out what I don’t like about its elitist East Coast political opinions. A lot of people in the heartland do that, so nothing new there.
However, a recent business article in the Grey Lady piqued my interest for another reason. It reported on an individual who found happiness shedding a six-figure vice president job and a corner office suite to take a low-level retail job with little possibility of advancement.
Most people have a social clock that rings when life’s big events should occur, such as educational attainment, marriage, children, first big job promotion, etc. and use it to keep pace with their contemporaries.
Others seem indifferent to such societal demands and have an internal life compass and march to their own drum beat. Many of these folks create a lifestyle that features work in a low-stress job for a decent wage that gives them the freedom to use their leisure time to find joy and satisfaction in hobbies and avocations of their choice. No all-consuming, pressure-filled, decades-long career climbs for these people.
What approach should an employer take toward an employee with little interest in advancement, when a career with the company is not what the employee seeks? How do you recruit or manage such a person?
Here are some informal observations I’ve made during my many years of hiring and supervising such employees.
• If your company has an up-or-out policy regarding employee advancement, it is important to screen applicants carefully during the recruitment process by checking employment histories, diligently gathering references and reviewing the results of personal interviews. Such an approach helps eliminate potential non-strivers from your employment roster. The applicant’s focus on pay and benefits to the exclusion of training and advancement opportunities often was a key indicator for me as a lack career aspirations with the company.
• Organizations willing to hire employees content to fill dead-end or limited-growth jobs should identify motivators that will keep those employees working efficiently. Rewards for longevity and loyalty to the company should be adopted. Generous time-off policies will be attractive to this employee group. The availability of training programs designed to equip employees with the skills for lateral transfers to other entry level jobs also should be put in place. I have found that some low-level employees can be excellent trainers for new entry level workers performing similar duties. These long-term employees are ideal for passing on the company’s culture and work norms.
• The long term, one-job competent employee should be seen in the context of the company’s entire workforce and viewed as part of a continuum of employees, each striving for advancement to different levels in the company. There will be those seeking the CEO chair, many others seeking mid-level management positions and others content to hang on to the bottom rung of the career ladder. Organizational chaos would occur if everyone in the workforce saw themselves as future CEOs or were satisfied to remain in low skilled positions.
There are good reasons for hiring and nurturing entry level employees. In addition to the valuable contributions they can make to the enterprise, in my experience they tend to have high job satisfaction levels that lead to reduced absentee and turnover rates and might lessen the use of the company’s mental health benefits.