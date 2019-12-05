Business continues to move along well in America. Our non-politician president has made sure of that through sound negotiations and a strong notion that we must take back the losses from horrible trade negotiations during the past 50 years.
At this time, he manages to continue to do the job to our business advantage. The question now is what happens if he is not elected in 2020. It’s a vexing problem because there is no one out there among the candidates who has even a shred of business competence compared to president Donald Trump.
In fact, many candidates are hostile toward business in the middle of their ignorance of it.
Most business folks I know are taking a fateful wait-and-see attitude toward the prospect of losing our leading edge.
I have never been a wait-and-see person if a chance of making my own luck were possible.
My plan is to hold money until I can see his election. If he makes it, I will likely move money toward growth; if he does not get elected, I will conserve like never before. My business clients believe pretty much the same.
This is not just a personal survival strategy; rather, it is a sustaining business strategy, too.
If the president is not elected again, it might take a successor a few years to ruin the gains we have made but it is just a likely that we would see a rather immediate loss of international standing as China might push to reverse recent gains under Trump.
If that happens, businesses that have been going along with their head in the sand are likely to have been riding losses down in the interim by investing in growth strategies when no growth is likely.
Barack Obama once indicated we should get used to the new depressed economy of around 1.3 % or less. He and his predecessors gave away the farm and couldn’t get it back. At that time, we were locked into a very bleak future in a system of weak national security.
Business folks really need to be on top of the consequences of the upcoming election.
Just because we are witnessing a miraculous reprieve does not mean things are solid enough to sustain. The very life of business is at stake based on our traditional principles of capitalism and self determination.
I would urge all business people not to be silent in our need to solidify the gains we have seen during the past three years.
We need to prosecute our position for our children’s best future or try to explain later how and why we strapped them with a dangerous debt and went on to hamstring their earning potential. It’s a choice.