I was giving a talk to a group of business managers last month. During the question-and-answer period, someone asked whatever happened to Six Sigma and other techniques that were prominent in the Quality Revolution.
I am not completely surprised at the question. It says a lot, however, that a manager would ask it. That manager also asked if Six Sigma had been a “fad” that wore out.
Six Sigma was not a fad; it was a fashion. Fads are meant to come and go.
The mere word suggest something that is more surface than substance and more temporal than continuously needed. Six Sigma was none of that as it formed the core of the Quality Revolution.
It was the engine of a new fashion of doing business in constant pursuit of ever-elevating quality.
Had Six Sigma been a superfluous system that produced no good results, it would have disappeared quickly.
Instead, it was and is a brilliant method and fashion of looking at what is going on within an organization through the eyes of math. Its brilliance goes to its ability to produce information without undue emotion regarding a target of potential improvement.
Most importantly, as more work was being done in tightly held teams, it is a powerful advantage to have everyone looking at and speaking to commonly understood information expressed in a commonly understood language (math). That is not a fad; it is a fashion of working forward together for clear results, good or bad.
From that, the objective of Six Sigma is to continue to render continuous improvement to a measure of 3.44 errors per million opportunities for error. Six Sigma, by itself, is not as much a hard and fast objective as much as it is a goal and a way forward.
Without the Quality Revolution of the past 40 or 50 years, America would not have kept pace with the Japanese auto industry — and every other industry, as well.
Through time, all disciplined systems face the prospect of corruption from within. Systems of disciplined approach, however effective, take time, talent and effort. People get tired of everything that becomes familiar.
People also change jobs. Therefore, team make-up changes and systems like Six Sigma tend to become misunderstood unless management has good reason to continuously teach the techniques and importance of such systems.
But managers get tired of the discipline, too, and management suffers turnover.
So when management is not spearheading improvement systems, through time, gains are either lost or the good old ways become the only ways.
In this way, through time, the organizations once known for quality become disappoints to their customers who want (demand) the latest.
Brilliant organizations need to be led by leaders who know the value and consequences of keeping up with continuous improvement. The spine of organizational greatness runs down. Period.
Finally, the real enemy of systems like Six Sigma is that they work. They often see order of magnitude improvements that greatly boost sales and keep customers coming back.
It’s almost too bad because nothing succeeds like success and when success is obvious in an organization, many people turn away from how that success was brought about.
The illusion is, now that we have made it and money is rolling in, why hassle with the stuff and style of discipline — let’s just enjoy what we have; we can always go back to doing the exercises later. Right.
Right now my experience tells me continuous quality systems in total are resting on their laurels. So, yes, we are on a sort of plateau — for the time being. But in living systems, corruption can only be tolerated until it can’t. Then it’s a life or death struggle to get healthy again — you know the drill.