Building permits issued in Dubuque County in June with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- James and Cynthia Breiner, 678 Kane St., $200,000.
- Nadermann Development Inc., 2129 Creek Wood Drive, $525,000.
- English Ridge LLC, 6505 N. Wellington Lane, $285,000.
- Jesse A. and Jessica P. Kemp, 3400 Nightengale Lane, $615,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3449 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3451 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
- SPT Real Estate LLC, 602 Peru Road, $150,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Kristin K. Woodward Trust, 2319 Manson Road, $75,000.
- Vault Ventures LLC, 1745 Madison St., $75,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential
- Dubuque Community School District for Bryant Elementary School, 1280 Rush St., $75,390. Replace rubber roof membrane system.
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, $337,866. Replace rubber roof membrane system.
- First Congregational Church, 255 W. 10th St., $93,500. Remodel kitchen.
- UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., $1,642,039. Renovation of Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
- The Pregnancy Center-Clarity Clinic, 3365 Hillcrest Road, $1,432,975. Construct a 7,427-square-foot addition.
- Walter Development LLC., 5955 Chavenelle Road, $400,000. Interior build-out for a new 219,000-square-foot warehouse and office.
- Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place, $2,355,539. Construct a facility with tennis courts on roof.